LSN leader AK Gyasi called to Ghana Bar

Audio By Carbonatix
Abraham Kwaku Gyasi, popularly known as AK Gyasi, founder and convenor of the Law Students Network (LSN), has been called to the Ghana Bar, adding a legal qualification to his experience in public service, political communication and party organisation.
Mr Gyasi was among 1,568 candidates admitted to the legal profession at a Call to the Bar ceremony organised by the General Legal Council in Accra on Friday, October 9, 2026.
His admission marks a new milestone in his professional journey, which has combined public-sector communication with political engagement and legal training.
He previously served as Public Relations Officer for the One District One Factory Secretariat and the Special Initiatives Secretariat under the administration of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
In those roles, he was involved in communicating government initiatives, including the One District One Factory programme, which sought to promote industrialisation through the establishment and expansion of factories across districts.
Mr Gyasi has also been active in political organisation through the LSN, an association of law students aligned with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
As convenor, he has been involved in engaging law students in political discourse, governance and public policy. His admission to the Bar brings together his experience in public-sector communication, political advocacy and legal education, as he begins a new chapter in his professional career.
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