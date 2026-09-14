M.anifest questions toxic fan culture amid fresh music industry tensions

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has weighed in on toxic fan culture following the latest social media clash between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie.

In a post on X, M.anifest questioned the growing hostility among fan bases and argued that intense loyalty to artistes can become detrimental to Ghanaian music culture.

“Stan culture is a net minus for the culture. The division it creates isn’t adding up. Rivalries are cool, but is it really so difficult to remove toxic hate from the equation?” he wrote.

His comments come on the back of a fresh public exchange between Sarkodie and Stonebwoy that has drawn strong reactions from their respective fan bases.

The latest tension began after Sarkodie posted a message on 7th September 2026 asking members of his SarkNation fanbase to support his music without attacking other artistes. Stonebwoy subsequently responded, questioning whether Sarkodie’s call for civility was consistent with his conduct within the music industry.

Sarkodie pushed back against Stonebwoy’s characterisation of his actions, denying that he had deliberately targeted the dancehall artiste and maintaining that his original post was genuine and not directed at anyone in particular.

The exchange has since widened into a debate about their relationship, with both sides referring to issues involving private conversations and interactions that preceded the latest social media confrontation. Their respective fan bases have also largely rallied behind their preferred artistes.

M.anifest’s intervention is notable because of his own history with Sarkodie in the past. In 2016, the two rappers were involved in one of Ghanaian hip-hop’s most talked-about lyrical exchanges.

The dispute began after Sarkodie’s Bossy, which M.anifest interpreted as containing subliminal shots at some of his contemporaries. M.anifest responded with god MC, a track widely regarded as a direct response to Sarkodie. Sarkodie subsequently released Kanta, a diss track aimed at M.anifest.

The exchange generated intense debate among Ghanaian music fans, with supporters of both rappers taking sides. M.anifest later chose not to respond to Kanta, saying he had already said what he needed to say.

That notwithstanding, they later patched up their difference and even perform at a show together.

M.anifest has built a reputation as one of Ghana’s prominent hip-hop artistes, with a catalogue spanning more than a decade. His notable songs include god MC, W’ani Aba, Someway Bi, Me Ne Woa, Makaa Maka, No Shortcut to Heaven, among others.

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