Madagascar declares state of emergency over energy situation due to Iran war

Madagascar declared a nationwide state of ​energy emergency for 15 days ‌on Tuesday, citing disruptions in energy supply caused by the ongoing conflict ​in the Middle East, its ​cabinet said.

Several African governments have responded to surging global oil prices, spurred by the Iran war, by implementing sharp fuel price increases, energy-saving measures, or electricity rationing.

"This decision was taken following the observation ​that the country is facing ​a deep crisis due to disruptions in energy ‌supply ⁠across the island, linked to the conflict in the Middle East," the cabinet said in a ​statement.

"The declaration ​of ⁠a state of energy emergency allows authorities to take ​exceptional and urgent measures to ​restore ⁠energy supply and ensure the continuity of public services."

Local media in ⁠Madagascar ​reported widespread fuel ​shortages nationwide on Tuesday.

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