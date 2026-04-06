Mahama in Paris: Turning Diplomacy into Delivery

Kwame Sowu Jnr., the writer

John Dramani Mahama is set to visit France at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron. The visit presents a timely opportunity to deepen economic cooperation in ways that deliver measurable value.

France remains a formidable industrial and technological power, with a GDP of roughly $3 trillion and a long tradition of innovation, from the engineering excellence of the Citroën DS to leadership in aerospace, energy, and manufacturing. At the same time, global shifts led by Asian manufacturing powerhouses are forcing strategic adjustments.

That creates an opening for Ghana.

This visit should position Ghana not as a recipient of aid, but as a production and processing partner. With competitive labour, improving infrastructure, and access to regional and global markets, Ghana can serve as a base for export-oriented manufacturing.

Key areas deserve focus.

Cocoa must move beyond beans to full value chain capture through large-scale processing, branding, and exports. Bauxite discussions should centre on integrated aluminium industries, not raw extraction.

Agriculture offers even deeper transformation. Cassava can evolve from a subsistence crop into a high-value industrial input for starch, ethanol, and pharmaceuticals. With aggregation and processing, it is entirely possible to create a new class of rural millionaires.

Dairy presents a parallel opportunity. With French expertise in breeding, feed systems, and processing, Ghana can build a modern dairy industry and shift from imports to exports within West Africa, generating billions in value.

Industrial relocation is also critical. French firms seeking efficiency can find a credible base in Ghana, provided policy clarity, reliable energy, and well-serviced industrial zones are assured.

This visit should also produce specific partnerships. Collaboration between French agro-industrial firms and the Despite Group of Companies can scale food processing for exports. A partnership between Tropical Cable and Conductor Ltd and French aerospace or engineering firms can establish specialised cable manufacturing in Ghana to serve regional and global markets.

Execution will determine success. Agreements must be structured with clear timelines, phased investments, and measurable outputs, driven by capable private sector players, not connections.

Ghana does not need another well-documented visit. It needs factories, exports, jobs, and skills.

With discipline and focus, this visit can move from diplomacy to delivery.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.