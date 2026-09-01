Mahama urges Non-Aligned Movement members to strengthen Global South influence

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has called on members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to build on their shared interests to strengthen their collective voice and ensure the Global South has greater influence in international affairs.
He made the call on Tuesday, September 1, while speaking at a high-level commemorative meeting in Belgrade, Serbia, marking the 65th anniversary of the First Conference of Heads of State or Government of Non-Aligned Countries.
President Mahama said the diversity of the Non-Aligned Movement should be seen as a strength, with member states working together in areas of common interest.
“Our diversity is a source of strength. By building on our shared interests, we can strengthen the collective voice of the non-aligned movement and focus our efforts where they make a meaningful difference.”
He said Ghana remains committed to working with all members of the Movement to strengthen multilateralism and contribute to the establishment of a fairer international order.
“Ghana remains committed to working with all members of the non-aligned movement to strengthen multilateralism, advance a fairer international order, and ensure the voice of the global South carries greater weight.”
President Mahama said the Movement’s future direction should be guided by unity and a shared commitment to progress rather than alignment with either the East or the West.
“As we look to the future, our direction remains clear: neither east nor west, but forward together.”
He urged NAM members to draw on the spirit of Belgrade and convert their collective strength into practical action that delivers benefits for their people.
“With principle, purpose, and confidence, let us renew the spirit of Belgrade and translate our collective strength into practical action for the benefits of our people.”
Ghana’s participation in the commemorative meeting reflects its historic position as a founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement and its commitment to sovereign equality, non-interference, peace, multilateralism, and stronger economic cooperation among developing nations.
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