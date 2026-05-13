MahamaCare boost for cancer patients as president commissions new PET scan centre

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has announced that the newly commissioned PET scan facility in Accra will be integrated into the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, popularly known as MahamaCares, to support cancer treatment in the country.
The President made the announcement on Wednesday, May 13, during the commissioning of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan facility at the Swedish-Ghana Medical Centre.
According to President Mahama, the facility will operate as one of the recognised oncology centres under the Ghana Medical Trust Fund.
“This facility will be registered under the MahamaCares Fund as one of the recognised oncology centres for the treatment of cancer patients,” he stated.
He explained that cancer patients who receive treatment at the centre will benefit from support under the fund, helping to reduce the financial burden associated with cancer care.
“And so cancer patients who come here for treatment will be covered under the Ghana Medical Trust Fund,” President Mahama added.
The PET scan facility is expected to strengthen Ghana’s healthcare system by improving the early detection, diagnosis and monitoring of cancer and other complex medical conditions.
President Mahama described the project as a major step toward expanding access to advanced healthcare services and improving cancer treatment in Ghana.
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