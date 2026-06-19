Makeup Ghana Launches First-Ever Ghana Beauty & Wellness Index to Fill Critical Data Gap.

Rebecca Donkor launched the document

Makeup Ghana Commissions Landmark Industry Index to Quantify Beauty & Wellness Sector’s Economic Impact in Accra.

In a move set to redefine Ghana’s fast-growing beauty and wellness sector, Makeup Ghana has officially commissioned the Ghana Beauty & Wellness Index, the first evidence-based report dedicated to tracking the industry’s economic size, workforce, and growth trends. The announcement was made by the company’s CEO, Rebecca Donkor, in an address that framed the Index as the missing link in the sector’s evolution.

“For years, Ghana’s beauty and wellness industry has continued to grow, inspire, and create opportunities across the country and beyond,” Rebecca Donkor said, looking directly into the camera.

From salons to skincare brands, from makeup artists to wellness practitioners, this industry has become a powerful force for entrepreneurship, employment, confidence, and economic growth.

But one thing has been missing,” she continued. “Reliable industry data.

And data transforms potential into measurable impact.

The Ghana Beauty & Wellness Index is designed to do exactly that.

Published every two years beginning with its inaugural 2026 edition, the report will provide a comprehensive, data-driven snapshot of the sector.

According to Makeup Ghana, the Index will document five core areas as follow The industry’s size and share of Ghana’s GDP; industry mapping.

The number of practitioners and businesses operating nationwide.

Certification and accreditation levels across the sector. Consumer spending patterns and emerging trends. Policy: Evidence-based recommendations for government and stakeholders.

The initiative is being developed in partnership with key state and regulatory institutions, including the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Ghana TVET Service (GTVETS), Ghana Standards Authority, and the Ghana Enterprise Agency. Signalling strong private-sector confidence, Test set Africa, a leading research firm, has already committed to leading the Consumer Insights component of the project. “That is the level of belief and confidence this industry has in this vision,” the CEO noted.

Positioning the Index as a foundation for the sector’s next decade, the CEO said it will help build a future “built on research, visibility, collaboration, standards, and sustainable growth.

She was clear that Makeup Ghana cannot execute the vision alone.

The company is now inviting brands, institutions, development partners, sponsors, practitioners, and stakeholders to co-create what she called a “historic national document. “Because this is more than a report,” she said. “It is a voice for the industry.

It is a tool for transformation and a foundation for the future, and the future starts now.

The video closed with the CEO smiling confidently while holding the Index concept note, issuing a direct call to action: “Join us as we document, celebrate, and shape the future of Ghana’s beauty and wellness industry.

The launch comes as Ghana’s beauty and wellness sector expands rapidly, driven by youth entrepreneurship, local product innovation, and growing consumer demand.

Yet without hard data, the industry has struggled to quantify its contribution to jobs and GDP, or to influence policy and investment decisions at scale.

If successful, the biennial Index could become the sector’s most important advocacy and planning tool, aligning Ghana with global markets where industry data routinely informs regulation, financing, and trade strategy.

Makeup Ghana says stakeholder engagements for the 2026 edition will begin immediately.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.