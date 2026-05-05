Africa

Mali leader Goita assumes role of defence minister after attacks, state media says

Source: Reuters  
  5 May 2026 3:25am
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The leader ​of Mali's military government, Assimi Goita, has taken ‌over as defence minister after the military officer who previously filled the role was killed in coordinated attacks on April 25 by ​al Qaeda-linked militants and Tuareg separatists, state television ​reported on Monday.

Mali's army chief of staff, General Oumar Diarra, will serve as a minister delegate for defence, said the report, which described the move as a "strategic decision ​coming in a security context that remains sensitive."

The simultaneous attacks beginning on the morning of April 25 showed how fighters from different groups ​with different goals were able to strike at the ​heart of the West African country's military government, which took power after ‌coups ⁠in 2020 and 2021.

Sadio Camara, the former defence minister who was instrumental in forging stronger ties with Russia, was killed when a car laden with explosives driven by ​a suicide attacker ​drove into ⁠his residence, the government has previously said.

The attacks set off fighting across Mali's vast ​desert north, raising the prospect of significant gains ​by ⁠armed groups that have shown an increasing willingness to strike neighbouring countries and, analysts say, could eventually set their sights ⁠further ​afield.

Malian authorities are investigating soldiers suspected ​of involvement in the attacks, a judicial official said on Friday.

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