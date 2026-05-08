Dozens killed in Al-Qaeda-linked attacks on villages in central Mali 

Dozens of people have been killed in central Mali in attacks reportedly carried out by al-Qaeda-affiliated fighters, marking the deadliest assault since armed groups launched a widespread coordinated offensive late last month. The near-simultaneous raids on Wednesday targeted two villages in the Mopti region, highlighting a security crisis that continues to spiral under the country's military leadership.

SIMULTANEOUS ASSAULTS ON KORIKORI AND GOMOSSOGOU

The violence centered on the villages of Korikori and Gomossogou in the Mopti region. Witnesses described a scene of absolute devastation that began late Wednesday afternoon. "Unidentified armed men burst in, opening fire and ransacking the village," a resident told the media. The attackers looted homes and systematically torched properties.

While the Malian military governor, Col. Maj. Olivier Diassana, condemned the strikes as “cowardly” and “barbaric,” he stopped short of providing a formal body count. However, reports from the ground are stark. Sources quoted by the AFP news agency confirmed at least 30 fatalities, while a separate tally from diplomatic and aid sources provided to Reuters placed the death toll at 50 or higher. Several villagers remain missing, and the provisional toll is expected to rise.

MOTIVATIONS AND RESPONSIBILITY

The al-Qaeda-linked Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has claimed responsibility for the carnage. JNIM stated it was targeting local militias aligned with the government. A security source noted the raids were likely "retaliation for acts attributed to the Dan Na Ambassagou militia," a local self-defence group.

Though the group claims to target combatants, the reality on the ground was far more indiscriminate. "The victims are mostly militiamen. But there are also teenagers and children," a source told Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC). The governor of the Bandiagara region slammed the perpetrators for "despicable and inhumane acts."

A JUNTA UNDER PRESSURE

These killings follow a shock offensive launched in April by an alliance between JNIM and the Tuareg separatist group, the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA). That campaign resulted in the death of Defence Minister Sadio Camara, who was killed in a "suicide truck bombing "at his residence near the capital, Bamako." The fighters also targeted the home of Assimi Goïta, leader of the government, which took power following coups in 2020 and 2021, though Maiga said security forces "contained the threat and defused the vehicle."

The military government is struggling to maintain its promise of security. Goïta recently announced he would replace Camara with assistance from Gen. Oumar Diarra. Despite the setbacks, the military maintains it is fighting back. Following the Wednesday raids, the army reported a "targeted operation against terrorist armed groups" that "neutralised" nearly 10 "terrorists." Army commander Djibrilla Maiga added that forces have "neutralised" several hundred "terrorists" since late April.

UN WARNS OF WORSENING HUMAN RIGHTS CRISIS

The United Nations has expressed deep alarm over the "worsening human rights situation across Mali" following the April offensive. OHCHR spokesperson Seif Magango warned that clashes between security forces and armed groups are having "disastrous consequences for civilians." High-ranking officials, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres and High Commissioner Volker Türk, have called for all parties to respect international law.

Allegations of serious abuses have surfaced in the aftermath of the fighting, including extrajudicial killings and abductions. On May 2, lawyer and politician Mountaga Tall was reportedly abducted from his home by unidentified gunmen while his wife was assaulted; his current whereabouts remain unknown. While authorities have announced investigations, the UN is urging that any inquiry be comprehensive and conducted in full compliance with international human rights law.

MOUNTING HUMANITARIAN CONCERNS AND OVERWHELMED HOSPITALS

Humanitarian conditions are deteriorating rapidly, with growing fears of mass hunger. In Mopti, local officials warned that communities are at risk of running out of food due to blockades. JNIM militants have reportedly restricted the flow of essential supplies to Diafarabe village and the capital, Bamako. "Such blockades have unacceptable consequences for civilians and must end immediately," Magango said.

The crisis is taking a heavy toll on children. UNICEF warned that "it is children who are paying the highest price," noting that a school in Mopti was affected by explosive devices and an attack on a health centre in Gao undermined care for nearly 2,700 children. Medical facilities are buckling under the pressure; the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has stepped up emergency support to hospitals in Bamako, Kati, Mopti, and Gao to provide fuel, surgical support, and technical assistance to keep facilities operational.

SHIFTING ALLIANCES AND GEOPOLITICAL STRAIN

Mali's security landscape has shifted dramatically since the 2020 coup. The junta turned to the Russian paramilitary group Africa Corps after forcing French forces and UN peacekeepers to leave. This partnership is facing severe tests; FLA rebels recently seized the strategic northern city of Kidal and the base at Tessalit, forcing a Russian withdrawal.

The insurgents are now exerting pressure on the capital. JNIM has imposed a partial blockade on Bamako by establishing checkpoints. Army commander Djibrilla Maiga noted fighters are focusing on the roads leading to "Kayes and Kita, disrupting travel to western Mali." "The threat is still present," Maiga said at a news conference, though he added the military is working to disrupt their advance. The violence also follows a major jailbreak at Kenieroba Central Prison, where fighters "stormed the complex" housing 2,500 prisoners, including 72 "high value" inmates.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS AND INTERNAL DISCORD

The violence coincides with a brutal dry season and intensifying competition over water resources. "It hasn’t rained in months, and there has been conflict over water resources, specifically in the centre of Mali between Fulani villagers and the Dogon militia group," noted one regional analyst.

The region has a dark history of such cycles; in 2019, 160 people were killed in Ogossagou, followed by a 2020 raid that killed 30 Fulanis. More recently, the UN accused the army and Russian mercenaries of executing 500 people in Moura in 2022, while JNIM was blamed for killing 130 civilians in Diallassagou that same year. Beyond the battlefield, the junta faces accusations of internal purges. The military prosecutor's office says it has "solid evidence" of "complicity" within the ranks. However, one political official described the wave of arrests as a "witch hunt" intended to "carry out a purge within the political opposition and the army."

REGIONAL FALLOUT AND THE THREAT TO COASTAL WEST AFRICA

The deteriorating situation in Mali is raising alarms across the ECOWAS bloc and among Accra Initiative members, including Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. Analysts warn that the collapse of state control in central Mali acts as a catalyst for jihadist spillover into coastal West Africa. As JNIM strengthens its blockade on Bamako and pushes southward, the risk of cross-border incursions increases. Regional leaders are monitoring the junta's reliance on the Africa Corps with concern, fearing that the exit of traditional security partners has created a permanent vacuum. For Ghana and its neighbours, the Mopti massacres are a stark reminder that the "Sahelian fire" is moving closer to their northern borders.

A NATION AT A CROSSROADS

The resurgence of violence underscores the fragility of Mali's security transition. With the FLA demanding the withdrawal of the Africa Corps and JNIM calling for a "common front" to "put an end to the junta," the military leadership faces an existential challenge. As blockades tighten around Bamako and ethnic tensions simmer in the rural centre, the prospect of a peaceful transition remains distant, leaving millions of civilians caught between shifting frontlines and an unrelenting insurgency.

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