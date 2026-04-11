Mali withdraws recognition of Sahrawi Republic, backs Morocco’s autonomy plan

Mali has announced it is withdrawing its recognition of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, in a significant diplomatic shift on the long-running Western Sahara dispute.

The decision, according to a government declaration, follows “a thorough analysis of this important issue (of the Sahara) which has an impact on sub-regional peace and security.”

Authorities in Bamako say the move reflects a reassessment of the conflict's geopolitical and security implications.

The announcement was delivered by Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, after talks with his Moroccan counterpart.

The meeting took place during an official visit to Bamako by Nasser Bourita, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Living Abroad. The visit was undertaken on the instructions of Mohammed VI.

In the same declaration, Mali expressed clear support for Morocco’s proposed autonomy plan for Western Sahara, describing it as “the only serious and credible basis for resolving this dispute.”

It added that “genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the most realistic solution.”

Mali also reaffirmed its backing for international mediation efforts, stating its support for the United Nations and the Secretary-General's Personal Envoy in advancing a political solution.

The government further endorsed relevant UN decisions, including United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797 (2025), adopted on October 31, 2025, which addresses the situation in the disputed territory.

Officials say the policy shift will be formally communicated to regional and international organisations to which Mali belongs, as well as to members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Bamako.

The move positions Mali among a growing number of countries reconsidering their stance on the Western Sahara issue, with implications for regional diplomacy and the balance of positions within Africa and beyond.

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