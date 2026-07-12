Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Ann Widdecombe, police say

Police say a 28-year-old man has been arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion of the murder of Ann Widdecombe.

"The suspect, who is a white British national, is now in police custody," a statement from Devon and Cornwall police says.

Widdecombe, a former Conservative minister turned Reform UK spokesperson, was found with serious injuries at her home in Haytor, Devon at 11:40 BST on Thursday. Police believe she was attacked almost 24 hours earlier.

A man, 26, had been arrested earlier in Newton Abbot, 11 miles (18km) away on suspicion of murder before he was released on Saturday. After he was released from custody, police said he was "no longer part of the investigation".

The latest arrest took place at an address in South Yorkshire, police say, approximately 270 miles (430km) from Widdecombe's Devon property.

In its latest update, Devon and Cornwall police said: "We were supported by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police who carried out the arrest on behalf of Devon & Cornwall Police.

"At this time, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism related incident and as a force we retain primacy of the investigation."

It added: "This is a live and active investigation, and no further information will be issued tonight."

Widdecombe's family had been informed of the latest updates, police added.

A significant police presence remained around her property in Devon over the weekend, with forensic officers seen arriving outside Widdecombe's home.

Widdecombe's management team first announced the 78-year-old's death on Friday.

Shortly afterwards, Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said counter-terrorism officers had been initially involved in the investigation. They ruled out terrorism after finding no information to believe her death was a "politically motivated crime".

On Saturday, ACC Longman said the force had decided not to release further information, including descriptions of any potential suspects or CCTV footage, for the time being.

"Releasing such information prematurely could compromise ongoing enquiries and may prejudice future investigative opportunities," he said.

Widdecombe's political career spanned several decades, having served as Tory MP for Maidstone in Kent from 1987 to 2010.

She held the positions of employment, prisons and Home Office minister in John Major's government between 1994 and 1997.

After the Conservatives' defeat at the 1997 election, she held numerous senior roles including shadow health secretary and shadow home secretary.

Following her departure from the Commons, Widdecombe appeared on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2010 and was a runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother eight years later.

She joined the Brexit Party in 2019 where she represented South West England as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from 2019 to 2020.

In 2023, she became a member of Reform UK, where she was the party's Immigration and Justice spokesperson.

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