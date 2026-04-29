Maxwell Lukutor secures major funding for three SHSs, 24-hour market in first term push for South Tongu Constituency

Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Maxwell Lukutor, says the constituency is on a major development drive after years of lagging behind despite its long-standing support for the ruling National Democratic Congress.

The first-term MP, who assumed office on January 7, 2025 says communities such as Sogakope, Dabala and Agave must see visible developments.

Roads such as the Gladisco to Agbeve stretch have remained in deplorable condition for years, slowing development and making movement difficult.

Similarly, the Dordoekofe to Agbadzakofe road has been largely unmotorable for years. But the MP says that must change.

He has therefore launched what he calls the Rapid Socio-Economic Transformation of South Tongu (RaSETST) agenda, focused on agriculture, education, tourism and jobs. Within just 15 months in office, constituents say signs of change are beginning to emerge in the largely rural constituency.

In his latest announcement, Mr Lukutor revealed major funding secured through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) for three second-cycle schools in the constituency.

“I am delighted to inform my good people of South Tongu that, through sustained engagement with GETFund, several key projects have been secured to improve our educational infrastructure and local economy,” he said.

At Dabala Senior High School, he said "contracts have been awarded for the construction of a modern dining hall with kitchen facilities worth GH¢15.75 million and an assembly hall valued at GH¢7.88 million."

Regarding vocational and technical education, the first term MP noted that "Comboni Technical Vocational Institute will benefit from a two-storey dormitory block costing GH¢6.69 million and a 12-unit classroom block worth GH¢5.25 million."

Additionally, "St Catherine Senior High School will also receive three projects an assembly hall worth GH¢8.39 million, a dormitory block costing GH¢6.97 million, and a classroom block valued at GH¢5.04 million.", he revealed.

Mr Lukutor added that one of the constituency’s oldest second-cycle schools, the Sogakofe Senior High School popularly known as SOGASCO where he is an alumnus, will also benefit.

“Further engagements are ongoing to secure additional projects, including facilities for Sogakope Senior High School and classroom desks for all schools in the constituency,” he stated.

In the area of trade, the MP announced that Sogakope will benefit from the government’s 24-hour economy policy.

“Additionally, an ultra-modern 24-hour economy market will be constructed at Sogakope at a cost of GH¢31.54 million to boost trade, create jobs and strengthen our local economy,” he said.

He thanked President John Dramani Mahama for the projects.

“I wish to express my profound appreciation to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and his government for prioritising the development needs of South Tongu,” he said.

Mr Lukutor also pledged to remain focused on his mandate.

“I remain committed to ensuring equitable development across the constituency and improving opportunities for all,” he added.

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