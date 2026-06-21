Meloni tells Trump to ‘focus on your own popularity’ as row escalates

Italy's Giorgia Meloni has again hit back at US President Donald Trump on social media after he questioned her popularity and repeated his claim that she had asked for a photo together "over and over".

Trump said on Saturday that the prime minister was "doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity".

He also accused her of not supporting US efforts to prevent Iran "from obtaining or developing a nuclear weapon".

In a statement on Instagram, Meloni said Trump's "constant, unprovoked attacks" were "senseless".

"As for my popularity, being your friend has certainly not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you," said Meloni.

"My popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours," she added.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump also said Meloni had caused "a great logistical inconvenience" by barring the US from using Italian air facilities for American military operations in Iran.

But the Italian leader said the use of Italian bases "is government by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am prime minister".

On Friday, Meloni said she had been astonished by Trump's initial claim that she "begged" for a photo during a G7 meeting this week in France.

The continuing exchange between the pair has highlighted a developing rift between the two countries since Trump's military action against Iran this year.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has cancelled a trip to the US early next week.

Trump and Meloni were pictured in close conversation at the G7 summit, and the Italian leader later told reporters their relationship was unchanged and there had been "no recriminations".

But soon afterwards, Trump gave a phone interview with Italy's La7 TV channel in which he alleged: "She begged me to take a photo with her; I felt sorry for her."

"She's probably happy I spoke to her," he said. La7 did not produce Trump's original words in English, but voiced them over in Italian.

Responding to the claim, Meloni in an Instagram video said she was "frankly stunned".

"I don't know why the US president behaves this way towards allies," she said, adding it was not the first time it had happened.

"But there is one thing he needs to remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg," she said.

Meloni received support for her comments from across the Italian political spectrum.

The leaders also clashed earlier this year after Trump accused Pope Leo XIV of being "WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy" in a Truth Social post, later telling reporters he was "not a big fan".

Meloni later said the comments were "unacceptable".

The two country leaders have had a close political relationship, with Meloni the sole European leader to attend Trump's inauguration in January 2025.

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