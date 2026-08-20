National | Regional

Mental Health Authority takes steps to shut down illegal Kumasi spiritual centre housing 2,000 patients

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  20 August 2026 2:42pm
Chief Executive of the Mental Health Authority, Dr. Eugene K. Dordoye
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Mental Health Authority has begun steps to close down a spiritual healing centre in Kumasi where more than 2,000 people with mental health conditions are reportedly being housed.

Chief Executive of the Mental Health Authority, Dr Eugene Kobla Dordoye, said some of those at the facility believe they are receiving spiritual treatment from the centre’s leader.

He explained that while the facility was previously licensed to operate, its licence has now expired, raising concerns about its continued operations.

Dr Dordoye said the Authority is also troubled by reports about the conditions in which some individuals at the centre are being kept, including allegations that people with mental health conditions have been chained.

He questioned how healthcare professionals could properly assess and intervene in the cases of individuals who are physically restrained.

“We wanted to close it down. He has a licence, but it has expired,” he said.

Dr Dordoye made the remarks at the 5th Graduation Ceremony of the Ghana Christian University College, where he also warned the public against prescribing or administering medication to people with mental health conditions without professional medical guidance.

He urged families and the general public to seek appropriate healthcare services for people experiencing mental health challenges, cautioning against practices that could endanger their lives or compromise their well-being.

The disclosure adds to concerns over the treatment of people with mental health conditions in some spiritual healing settings, particularly where individuals may be subjected to restrictive practices instead of receiving appropriate medical and psychosocial care.

The Mental Health Authority is consequently calling for greater adherence to established standards of care and the protection of the dignity, safety and rights of people living with mental health conditions.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group