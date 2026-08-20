Mental Health Authority takes steps to shut down illegal Kumasi spiritual centre housing 2,000 patients

Audio By Carbonatix
The Mental Health Authority has begun steps to close down a spiritual healing centre in Kumasi where more than 2,000 people with mental health conditions are reportedly being housed.
Chief Executive of the Mental Health Authority, Dr Eugene Kobla Dordoye, said some of those at the facility believe they are receiving spiritual treatment from the centre’s leader.
He explained that while the facility was previously licensed to operate, its licence has now expired, raising concerns about its continued operations.
Dr Dordoye said the Authority is also troubled by reports about the conditions in which some individuals at the centre are being kept, including allegations that people with mental health conditions have been chained.
He questioned how healthcare professionals could properly assess and intervene in the cases of individuals who are physically restrained.
“We wanted to close it down. He has a licence, but it has expired,” he said.
Dr Dordoye made the remarks at the 5th Graduation Ceremony of the Ghana Christian University College, where he also warned the public against prescribing or administering medication to people with mental health conditions without professional medical guidance.
He urged families and the general public to seek appropriate healthcare services for people experiencing mental health challenges, cautioning against practices that could endanger their lives or compromise their well-being.
The disclosure adds to concerns over the treatment of people with mental health conditions in some spiritual healing settings, particularly where individuals may be subjected to restrictive practices instead of receiving appropriate medical and psychosocial care.
The Mental Health Authority is consequently calling for greater adherence to established standards of care and the protection of the dignity, safety and rights of people living with mental health conditions.
Latest Stories
-
IES demands release of July 29 blackout report after latest nationwide outage
8 minutes
-
Eastern TESCON backs Boakye Agyarko for NPP National Chairman
13 minutes
-
Eduwatch demands review of BOGISS decision against 14-year-old alleged sexual abuse victim
18 minutes
-
Banking sector was undercapitalised for much of decade preceding 2017 cleanup – Opoku-Afari
20 minutes
-
Togo charges two French journalists over incorrect documents, rights group says
21 minutes
-
Education Ministry condemns alleged sexual abuse of BOGISS student
31 minutes
-
Lawyers challenge demolition of elderly woman’s Oyarifa residence, demand formal engagement
45 minutes
-
Change in mode of support package for Ghanaians returning from South Africa delayed announcement – MTN Board Chairman
45 minutes
-
Mining industry must rethink social licence with youth at the centre – GoldBod CEO
51 minutes
-
BoG encourages banks to list on GSE to unlock long-term capital
1 hour
-
NSMQ 2026: Nandom SHS complete stunning comeback, edge Ghana SHS by a point to reach one-eighth stage
1 hour
-
NPP must heal and rebuild after 2024 defeat to win 2028 election – Former Volta Regional Organiser of the NPP
1 hour
-
Egypt to host Africa’s premier business forum
1 hour
-
The bicycle principle: why continuity matters more than balance
2 hours
-
Fire guts three-storey building near Manhyia Palace in Kumasi
2 hours