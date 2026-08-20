Mental Health Authority takes steps to shut down illegal Kumasi spiritual centre housing 2,000 patients

Chief Executive of the Mental Health Authority, Dr. Eugene K. Dordoye

The Mental Health Authority has begun steps to close down a spiritual healing centre in Kumasi where more than 2,000 people with mental health conditions are reportedly being housed.

Chief Executive of the Mental Health Authority, Dr Eugene Kobla Dordoye, said some of those at the facility believe they are receiving spiritual treatment from the centre’s leader.

He explained that while the facility was previously licensed to operate, its licence has now expired, raising concerns about its continued operations.

Dr Dordoye said the Authority is also troubled by reports about the conditions in which some individuals at the centre are being kept, including allegations that people with mental health conditions have been chained.

He questioned how healthcare professionals could properly assess and intervene in the cases of individuals who are physically restrained.

“We wanted to close it down. He has a licence, but it has expired,” he said.

Dr Dordoye made the remarks at the 5th Graduation Ceremony of the Ghana Christian University College, where he also warned the public against prescribing or administering medication to people with mental health conditions without professional medical guidance.

He urged families and the general public to seek appropriate healthcare services for people experiencing mental health challenges, cautioning against practices that could endanger their lives or compromise their well-being.

The disclosure adds to concerns over the treatment of people with mental health conditions in some spiritual healing settings, particularly where individuals may be subjected to restrictive practices instead of receiving appropriate medical and psychosocial care.

The Mental Health Authority is consequently calling for greater adherence to established standards of care and the protection of the dignity, safety and rights of people living with mental health conditions.

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