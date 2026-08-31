Police arrest 6 suspected notorious armed robbers in Kumasi

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested six people suspected to be members or associates of an organised armed robbery syndicate operating in parts of the region.

The arrests, made in August 2026 by the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit in Kumasi, followed intelligence-led operations aimed at disrupting armed robbery and other violent crimes in the region.

In a statement signed by the Head of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo, the Command said the suspects had been linked to several reported street robbery incidents.

The suspects are Philip Nyarko, alias “Kawawa”; Hadi Samed, alias “Toronto”; Issahaku Musah, alias “Isak”; Suraj Mohammed, alias “Baba Nde” and “Trouble”; Hadi Abdul Majeed, alias “Panie”; and Foster Owusu Afriyie, alias “Joe Fraizer”.

According to the Police, preliminary investigations have linked the suspects to robbery incidents reported at Kaase, Ahinsan Estate, Santasi New Site, Bronikrom, Kwadaso Estate and other locations within the Ashanti Region.

The Police said the investigations have also resulted in the recovery of several items believed to be connected to the alleged criminal activities.

Among the items recovered are two motorcycles, two machetes, knives, an iPhone 13, five keypad mobile phones, a laptop and 33 assorted mobile phones.

The Command said the recovered items would form part of the ongoing investigations as officers work to establish the full extent of the suspects’ alleged involvement in the robberies.

The Police have also appealed to people who may have lost mobile phones or other property during robbery incidents to come forward.

“Persons who may have lost mobile phones or other property during robbery incidents are encouraged to contact the Police to assist in identifying the recovered exhibits,” the statement said.

Further investigations have led to the arrest of Augustine Agyemang Duah, whom the Police suspect of helping members of the syndicate unlock mobile phones believed to have been stolen.

The Police did not provide further details about his alleged role but said investigations were continuing to determine the extent of his involvement and identify others connected to the suspected syndicate.

The Police said three individuals connected to the case had previously come to the attention of law enforcement.

According to the Command, Philip Nyarko, alias “Kawawa”, Hadi Samed, alias “Toronto”, and Abdul Shattar were arrested on December 6, 2025, over allegations of conspiracy to commit crime, specifically robbery and attempted robbery.

They were subsequently put before the Asokwa Circuit Court 1 and granted bail.

“The case remains pending before the court,” the Police said.

The Command said investigations indicated that following their release, some of the suspects allegedly resumed their criminal activities.

Abdul Shattar is currently wanted by the Police and remains at large.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command said it was intensifying efforts to arrest Abdul Shattar and other people suspected of being connected to the syndicate.

Those being sought include individuals identified as Andy, Umaru, Dauda, Malik and Abdul Farouk.

The Police have appealed to members of the public who may have information about the whereabouts of the wanted persons to report to the authorities.

The Command, however, warned the public not to take the law into their own hands.

“Members of the public with information on the whereabouts of these persons are urged to contact the Police and are advised not to confront or attempt to apprehend any suspect themselves,” the statement said.

The Police said the investigation remains ongoing as officers work to establish the full scope of the alleged criminal activities, identify additional suspects and recover more stolen property.

The arrested suspects will be processed for arraignment before the appropriate court in accordance with Ghanaian law.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command also assured residents, particularly those within the Kumasi Metropolis, that it would continue to use intelligence-led and targeted operations to combat violent crime.

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