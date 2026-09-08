Parents, students converge on Kumasi Resolution Centre over SHS placement challenges

Parents and candidates grappling with challenges under the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) have trooped to the resolution centre at KTI Hall in Kumasi, seeking urgent solutions to their placement difficulties.

The centre has recorded a steady influx of parents and their wards, with some complaining that their placements remain pending, while others say they have been assigned schools they did not select.

The situation has left many parents anxious as the reporting date for newly placed Senior High School students approaches.

One parent has appealed to the authorities to urgently resolve the pending placement cases, with the reopening of schools scheduled for September 18.

“We are asking them to remove the pending because they are going on the 18th, but we don’t know where they are going. We have not prepared for them,” the parent said.

Another parent who travelled from Obuasi to Kumasi said she and others were asked to wait for numbers before their concerns could be addressed.

She said after waiting for a considerable period, they were eventually told to return on Friday because the available numbers had been exhausted.

The parent also complained that none of the schools selected by her ward was granted, with the student instead being assigned schools that were not among their choices.

She said the repeated trips to the centre were creating additional inconvenience and financial pressure for parents.

Another distressed parent said she has been unable to sleep because her ward's placement remains pending despite being assigned to a technical school.

She said she has repeatedly woken up early to travel to the resolution centre, only to return without receiving a clear explanation or solution.

“My ward got technical school, but it has pending on it. I wake up early to come and sit here, but they don’t say anything, and I go and come back,” she said.

The parent appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to intervene urgently, stressing that parents also have jobs and responsibilities they cannot continually abandon.

She said the uncertainty was making it difficult for families to prepare for their children's admission, particularly with the start of the academic year approaching.

Parents demand urgent intervention

The affected parents are calling on the GES and other authorities responsible for the CSSPS to expedite the resolution of pending placements and address cases where students have been assigned schools they did not select.

They are also appealing for better communication and faster processing at the resolution centre to reduce the long waiting times and repeated visits.

For parents gathered at KTI Hall, the uncertainty over where their wards will attend school has become a source of growing anxiety, with some saying they cannot make the necessary preparations until the placement issues are resolved.

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