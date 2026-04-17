MIIF royalties hit record GH₵5.43bn in 2025

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) recorded its highest-ever mineral royalty inflows of GH₵5.43 billion in 2025, underscoring stronger compliance and improved oversight across the mining sector.
The figure represents a 10.8 percent increase over the GH₵4.91 billion recorded in 2024, marking a significant milestone in efforts to maximize returns from the country’s mineral resources.
Chief Executive Officer of MIIF, Justina Nelson, described the performance as a reflection of strengthened systems and institutional discipline.
“I am pleased to report that the Fund recorded total mineral royalty inflows of GH₵5.43 billion, the highest in MIIF’s history,” she announced.
She added that the growth was driven by “disciplined enforcement, strategic oversight and strong institutional commitment,” highlighting a shift toward more effective revenue mobilization within the sector.
Speaking at the Fund’s Civil Society Organizations roundtable engagement in Accra, Ms Nelson noted that the achievement came despite the appreciation of the Ghana cedi, which typically reduces the local currency value of mineral revenues.
“Had the projected rate prevailed, royalty inflows would have been substantially higher. Nonetheless, delivering GH₵5.43 billion remains a remarkable achievement,” she stated.
The performance reinforces the growing importance of the mining sector as a key contributor to Ghana’s public finances, even as authorities intensify efforts to improve governance and transparency in mineral revenue management.
Ms Nelson said internal reforms at the Fund, including the establishment of compliance, risk management, and monitoring systems, have strengthened operational efficiency and accountability.
She also signaled a strong start to 2026, noting that early revenue performance is already exceeding expectations.
“With confidence, I can say that MIIF has entered 2026 from a position of strength,” she said, adding that first-quarter royalty collections have surpassed figures recorded over the same period last year, supported by collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority.
The Fund maintains that it will continue to prioritize transparency and stakeholder engagement to ensure that Ghana’s mineral wealth delivers long-term value for both current and future generations.
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