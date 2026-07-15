Mining firms to secure community approval before licence applications under proposed law – Lands Minister

Mining companies seeking licences in Ghana will be required to obtain recommendations from host communities before their applications are considered by central authorities under proposed amendments to the country's mining laws, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has announced.

The proposed reforms, contained in the revised Minerals and Mining Bill, have been approved by Cabinet and are being gazetted ahead of their submission to Parliament.

Speaking during the Government Accountability Series on Tuesday, July 15, Mr Armah-Kofi Buah said the Bill seeks to establish a more transparent, community-centred and investor-friendly legal framework for Ghana's mining sector.

A key provision of the proposed legislation is the establishment of District Mining Committees, which will give communities in mining areas a formal role in the licensing process.

"Anybody who is going to be engaged in licensing will begin the licensing process with the communities. They will give the recommendations before you come to Accra," the Minister said.

According to him, the reform is intended to empower host communities by ensuring their views and concerns are taken into account before mining rights are granted.

The revised Bill also proposes the abolition of reconnaissance and prospecting licences, replacing them with a single exploration licence with a maximum duration of five years.

Mr Armah-Kofi Buah said the measure is aimed at eliminating speculation within the mining sector, where some companies acquire large concessions without undertaking meaningful exploration or investment.

"For a long time, the industry has been occupied by speculators. They have simply taken licences and occupied large parts of the country without doing anything," he said.

Under the proposed framework, holders of exploration licences will be required to demonstrate progress against approved work programmes within specified timelines or risk forfeiting their concessions.

"In two years, you will show your work programme, and we will extend it for a maximum of five years. If after five years you cannot act, we will take it from you," he added.

The Minister said the revised legislation provides a modern and coherent legal framework that will strengthen the governance of Ghana's mineral resources, promote responsible investment and ensure the sector contributes more effectively to national development.

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