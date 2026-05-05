Minister for Fisheries to begin 6-day tour of inland fishing communities

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Emelia Arthur, will, from Wednesday, 6th May 2026, embark on a six-day working tour of inland fisheries communities across the country, her office has announced.
In a press statement signed by the Ministry’s Public Relations Unit, the Minister will visit selected communities in the Greater Accra, Volta, Oti, Bono East, Savanna, and Ashanti Regions.
The tour is designed to strengthen stakeholder engagement, assess key facilities, and gather first-hand information on the state of the inland fisheries subsector.
According to the Ministry, insights from the tour will help shape discussions at the upcoming Inland Fisheries Conference.
“The exercise is intended to strengthen engagement with stakeholders, assess key facilities, and obtain first-hand information on the state of the inland fisheries subsector,” part of the statement read.
Emelia Arthur is expected to interact directly with fishers, inspect infrastructure, and participate in a strategic planning session in Techiman in the Bono East Region.
The move comes on the back of growing concerns over declining fish stocks in rivers, dams, and other inland water bodies, as well as challenges with post-harvest losses and access to landing facilities.
Stakeholders have long called for policies that reflect the realities of artisanal and inland fisherfolk, who often operate outside the spotlight given to marine fishing.
Ahead of the Inland Fisheries Conference, the Ministry noted that this initiative is committed to ensuring policies are informed by the lived experiences and needs of inland fishing communities.
“Stakeholders and the general public are encouraged to take part in the engagements,” the statement added.
The tour is expected to end on Monday, 11th May 2026, with a debriefing expected to inform the Ministry’s broader agenda for sustainable fisheries management.
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