Minority commends Roads Minister for leadership, performance

Audio By Carbonatix
Members of the Minority in Parliament have commended Roads and Highways Minister, Governs Kwame Agbodza, for what they described as his effective leadership, commitment to duty and hands-on approach to addressing challenges in the road sector.
Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Minority Chief Whip Ahmed Ibrahim Shaib lauded the minister's management style and understanding of governance, insisting that his performance speaks for itself rather than awards.
"He's not paying those people who go around giving awards to ministers and taking money. He understands politics, he understands proper man management, and he understands governance. That is why he's called Governs," he remarked.
The comments were echoed by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who stressed the importance of acknowledging good performance regardless of political affiliation.
Afenyo-Markin noted that while Parliament must hold ministers accountable when necessary, it is equally important to recognise dedication and hard work.
"We are here as political actors, Minority and Majority, but it is all for the good of democracy. When a man does well, we must commend him.
"Today, I'm commending you. When I take you on, don't take it personally. Today is not that day," he said, drawing laughter in the House.
The Minority Leader particularly praised Mr Agbodza's conduct during recent field visits, describing his engagement with projects and stakeholders as passionate and exemplary.
"You've done well with the field visit. I watched you and you did it with passion. That is the right thing to do.
"Unfortunately, you were not awarded. I don't know whether those institutions that award ministers are really looking at the performance of all ministers," he said.
He further urged the Roads Minister to continue efforts to address concerns within the sector, particularly the payment of contractors, which he said remains critical to sustaining road projects across the country.
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