Mobile phones contributing to Christians’ spiritual decline – Bishop Patu

Bishop Zadock Mawulede Patu, the Founder and Leader of the Church of Power Ministry

Bishop Zadock Mawulede Patu, the Founder and Leader of the Church of Power Ministry, has attributed the spiritual decline of some Christians to excessive dependence and addiction to mobile phones.

Bishop Patu said the increasing reliance on Bible applications on mobile phones was gradually reducing Christians’ interest in reading and carrying hard copies of the Holy Bible.

He said this at the climax of a four-day Youth Convention at Elavanyor in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.

He questioned how Christians could effectively concentrate on spiritual activities when they used the same mobile phones for Bible reading and for accessing applications that could easily distract them.

“You think you can use the Bible in the same place where you have distracting apps? How can you even fight spiritually and concentrate during prayers?” he quizzed.

Bishop Patu therefore encouraged Christians, particularly the youth, to acquire physical copies of the Bible to help them remain focused during church services, prayers and Bible study sessions.

He said the youth were responsible for shaping their future, depending largely on the choices and lifestyles they adopted today.

He also cautioned young people against friends and social influences that could lure them into habits capable of destroying their future.

Th Bishop said inappropriate dressing, abusive language, drug abuse, excessive partying and lifestyles that could negatively affect their health and future, could also undermine their opportunities in life.

“Your dressing can put your helper off. The way you speak and some lifestyles like drug abuse, unnecessary parties and living styles can be detrimental to your health and future and even affect your generations,” he said.

Bishop Patu advised young women to maintain modesty and discipline, saying good character could enhance their value and enable them to make meaningful contributions to society and their faith.

He identified truthfulness, fasting, prayer, humility, and discipline as key virtues that could help young people succeed in their various endeavours.

Drawing inspiration from Proverbs 3:1-5, he said that young people who refused to heed good counsel often ended up blaming their parents, elders, and others for their failures.

He urged Christians, particularly the youth, to lead exemplary lives that would inspire others and help make society a better place.

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