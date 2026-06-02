MoCDTI and GDAP open bids for digitisation of public records and archives

The Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations (MoCDTI), through the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project (GDAP), has taken another significant step towards modernising public service delivery with the opening of bids for the digitisation and transformation of the Public Records and Archives Administration Department (PRAAD).

The bid opening marks a critical milestone in the government's efforts to preserve Ghana’s documentary heritage while improving access to public records through the application of digital technologies.

The proposed digitisation initiative is expected to transform the management, preservation, storage and retrieval of public records and archival materials, many of which contain invaluable historical, legal and administrative information. By leveraging modern digital solutions, the project aims to safeguard these records against deterioration and loss while making them more accessible to public institutions, researchers and citizens.

Speaking at the bid opening session, officials emphasised that the modernisation of PRAAD forms part of the Government of Ghana’s broader digital transformation agenda, which seeks to improve efficiency, transparency and accountability across public institutions.

The initiative is being implemented under the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project, a flagship programme supported by the World Bank and designed to expand digital access, strengthen digital public infrastructure and enhance the delivery of public services through technology.

Once completed, the project is expected to significantly improve records management practices, reduce reliance on paper-based systems, enhance operational efficiency, and support evidence-based decision-making within government institutions.

The digitisation of PRAAD will also contribute to preserving Ghana’s rich historical and institutional memory for future generations while ensuring that important national records remain secure, searchable and readily available when needed.

The opening of bids signals the commencement of the procurement process towards selecting a qualified service provider to undertake the transformation, bringing Ghana one step closer to a modern, resilient and digitally enabled archives system.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.