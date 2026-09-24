More Than a Learning Space: ATDP opens new centre to nurture the next generation

A new space dedicated to learning, talent development and holistic growth has opened its doors in Adjiringanor, Accra, as the Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP) officially launches the Olympiad Educentre – Annex.

On Saturday, 19th September 2026, the Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP) officially opened the Olympiad Educentre – Annex in Adjiringanor, Accra.

Located directly next to ATDP’s main Olympiad Educentre, the new facility was established as an extension of the existing centre, hence the name Annex. The facility is intended to expand the organisation’s capacity to provide students with opportunities for academic preparation, talent development, skills-building and meaningful co-curricular experiences.

The soft opening brought together students, parents, educators, partners and members of the ATDP community, alongside invited guests and special dignitaries who came to witness and support the opening of the new facility.

The occasion was honoured by Elsie Effah Kaufmann, PhD,Mark Pritchard and Anis Haffar , who joined the celebration as Special Guests. Their presence added significance to the occasion, as they took time to tour the facility, interact with guests and support ATDP’s vision of creating more opportunities for young people to learn, develop their talents and grow beyond the traditional classroom.

The opening provided an opportunity for guests to tour the new facility, learn about the programs that will be available and interact with members of the ATDP team. It also brought together families and students to celebrate academic achievements, including students who came to collect medals and certificates earned through various ATDP programs and competitions.

With the doors now officially open, the Olympiad Educentre – Annex is set to provide a diverse range of learning and development opportunities for young people, from exam and test preparation to Olympiad training and co-curricular activities that encourage creativity, innovation, discipline and personal growth.

The facility will offer Exam Preparation for IGCSE, A-Level, IB, OSSD and AP; Test Preparation for PSAT/SAT, PTE/IELTS, GRE and GMAT; and Olympiad Training in Mathematics, Science, Technology and Languages.

Beyond academics, students will also have opportunities to explore Technology, Robotics and AI, Creative Arts, Dance and Music, Taekwondo, Board Games, Languages and other enriching activities designed to help them discover their interests and develop skills beyond the traditional classroom.

Celebrating Young Achievers

The opening also provided an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of students who participated in various national and international academic olympiads/competitions. Students and families were present to collect medals and certificates from programs including the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO), SASMO, Brilliant Blue Challenge, International Science Olympiad (ISO) and Kangaroo Maths.

One of the memorable moments of the opening was the recognition of students whose journeys demonstrate the impact of creating opportunities for young people.

Among them was Akorsah, a contestant from Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC), who was recently part of the team that secured victory for the school in the National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Akorsah’s journey with ATDP has been a remarkable one. He has participated in several of our programs, including The Sharks Quiz, Mathleticus and various Olympiad progams, demonstrating a consistent commitment to academic development and a willingness to challenge himself.

Another highlight was the visit of Hamdiyya, a former Sharks Juniors contestant from Ayikuma Methodist School, who earned theMost Promising Student Award for her exceptional performance, particularly in STEM-related questions. The recognition came with the opportunity to participate in the Chevron Engineering Leadership Program in South Africa, where she gained valuable exposure and experiences in engineering and STEM.

During her visit to the soft opening, Hamdiyya collected her medals and certificates and also had the opportunity to share her experiences from the programme. Her story is a reminder of how providing young people with the right platforms can connect talent to opportunities that extend far beyond the classroom.

Together, these stories reflect what ATDP hopes to foster: young people who are curious, committed to learning and willing to take advantage of opportunities to grow.

The Doors Are Now Open

With the soft opening now concluded, the Olympiad Educentre – Annex is officially open and ready to welcome students, families and anyone interested in the programs and opportunities available at the facility.

For those who could not attend the soft opening, the opportunity to experience the space is still available. Parents, guardians and students are encouraged to schedule a visit, tour the facility, explore the programs and see the learning environment firsthand before registering.

Whether you are looking for academic preparation, Olympiad training or opportunities for your child to explore technology, creativity, languages, sports and other co-curricular interests, the Annex provides a space designed to support learning and holistic development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.