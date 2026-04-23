Moroccan Sahara: Honduras suspends recognition of ‘SADR’

Honduras has suspended its recognition of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

The decision was conveyed to Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, in an official letter from Honduras’ Foreign Minister, Mireya Agüero de Corrales.

In the correspondence, Agüero de Corrales stated that the move reflects Honduras’ sovereign position, grounded in its long-standing commitment to non-interference and respect for the internal affairs of other states.

Honduras also reaffirmed its support for ongoing efforts led by the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, and his Special Envoy to achieve a political, fair and lasting resolution to the Moroccan Sahara issue.

The country further backed relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2797.

The Honduran government has formally notified the UN Secretary-General of its decision.

Honduras first recognised the SADR in 1989 and reaffirmed that position in 2022. The latest move adds to a growing number of countries reconsidering their stance on the issue in recent years.

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