MTN Ashantifest musical concert lives up to bill

Source: Myjoyonline  
  13 April 2026 10:52am
MTN Ashantifest
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Residents of Kumasi and beyond were treated to an unforgettable night of music at the MTN Ashantifest musical concert held on Saturday April 11, 2026.

Artistes on parade included Ypee, O’Kenneth of Asakaa fame, Oseikrom Sikani and Dope Nation.

The well patronised event at the Jubilee park recorded a huge crowd who stayed on their feet dancing through the tracks dished out by a various artistes till early morning.

Ashantifest

The event started with performances from some underground musicians before Ypee took the stage to entertain the crowd to some of his popular songs like Akohwie, Ewuraba, Sika asem, Kumeriaca, Adwin bone and Chinghilingi which got the crowd wild.

O’Kenneth who is a member of Asakaa musical group based in Kumasi did not disappoint when he came on stage. He got the crowd singing along to his tracks including Akata Krachi, Bad Energy, Home Broke and the most popular song Balanciaga which got the crowd into frenzy with many calling for more he exited the stage.

Dancing sensation Afrontaa was also on board to entertain the crowd with her group of young dancers whose dancing skills got the crowd calling for more.

Oseikrom Sikani was at his best on the evening when he took the stage with his dancers. He put up an exhilarating performance with a lot of energy getting the crowd up on their feet.

Oseikrom Sikani dropped collaborative tracks he’s done with Black Sheriff, Kelvyn Boy, Joey B, Kwaku Flick among others.

The final act of the night and one that will stay in the minds of the crowd was when the renowned Dope Nation group came on stage.

The crowd were uncontrollable with some trying to get on stage. The crowd sang and danced along to their tunes which are very popular amongst the youth.

Tracks like Steeze and composure, Zomizor, Kakalika got the crowd dancing till early Sunday morning, before retiring for home feeling satisfied at another successful MTN Ashantifest musical concert.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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