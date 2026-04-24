MTN hosts wealth and wellbeing masterclass to drive financial literacy and sustainable success

Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana, has reaffirmed its commitment to customer empowerment beyond connectivity, hosting the second edition of its Masterclass Series under the theme “Wealth and Wellbeing – Building Sustainable Success.”

The event, held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel on Thursday, April 23, brought together financial experts, health professionals, psychologists, and industry leaders to explore how wealth creation intersects with personal well-being and long-term success.

The initiative forms part of MTN Ghana’s broader strategy to position itself not just as a provider of voice and data services, but as a partner in financial literacy, personal development, and sustainable wealth creation.

Delivering the keynote address, Head of Strategy and Enablement at Stanbic Bank Ghana, Darwin Mireku, stressed that the concept of success is evolving and must go beyond financial accumulation.

“As you may be aware, in today's world, success that cannot be explained very often cannot be sustained,” he said, adding that “the definition of success is evolving. Today, success is no longer measured solely by financial resources or outcomes, it is increasingly defined by how well wealth is sustained, how deliberately well-being is protected, and how meaningful impact is created over time.”

He noted that “wealth without well-being is fragile. Growth without resilience is risky. And success without purpose rarely survives its first test,” emphasising the need for intentional and disciplined wealth-building strategies.

Mr Mireku outlined three key principles for building sustainable wealth: clarity of purpose, risk-aware decision-making, and long-term thinking.

He also underscored well-being as a “strategic asset,” warning that neglecting personal health and mental capacity can undermine even the most successful careers.

On the investment front, Chief Investment Officer at Stanbic Investment Management Services, Nana Wiafe Boamah, urged participants to adopt disciplined financial habits.

“So, don't spend everything. I mean, my theory is you will never be paid enough. No matter what you do, you will never be paid enough. So, just learn to live within your means while you live within your means, have fun, and then save,” he advised.

He also cautioned against misusing long-term pension schemes, particularly Tier 3 funds, noting that frequent withdrawals undermine long-term financial security.

"If you are disciplined enough not to touch your Tier 3, you should be fine. But what we do is we've turned the Tier 3 into a piggy bank. After every three years, people are withdrawing. What are you withdrawing for to build the house? And can't you save outside of your Tier 3 to build your house? So it doesn't take punishing yourself so much.”

Medical Director and Clinical Psychologist at the University of Professional Studies Accra, Dr Isaac Newman Arthur, highlighted the importance of daily habits in sustaining energy and preventing burnout.

“I think that generally, if we're able to adopt a daily lifestyle of stress management, regardless of how busy you are in the week, it works well,” he said, recommending sleep, regular physical activity, proper nutrition, positivity, and meditation as essential practices.

“Lack of sleep eats your brain up, so sleep,” he stressed, adding that seeking professional help early is critical when mental health begins to decline.

Divisional Director of Retail and Business Banking at Fidelity Bank Ghana, Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, emphasised the importance of structured financial planning tailored to individual circumstances.

“Once you create the wealth, there has to be a system of preserving it before you can grow it. Everybody must have a framework,” she said, stressing discipline, budgeting, and continuous evaluation as key to long-term financial success.

She warned that without a clear plan, individuals often fall into lifestyle inflation, which erodes wealth over time.

Adding a broader perspective on purpose, playwright and CEO of Roverman Productions, Uncle Ebo Whyte, challenged participants to reflect on the ethical foundations of wealth creation.

“I’m afraid that in Ghana, we are building wealth that we can’t pass on because the basis on which we built it - you stole from your employer, you cheated your staff, never paid them fair wages, you edged a partner out, you went for loans you never intended to pay,” he said, cautioning that wealth acquired without integrity often fails to endure.

He argued that wealth should be seen as a trust, urging individuals to align their success with purpose and societal impact.

Speaking to the media, the General Manager for Consumer Marketing at MTN Ghana, Nana Asantewaa Amegashie, said the Masterclass Series was designed to equip customers with practical tools to improve their lives.

“The whole idea is to create a platform for our customers beyond connectivity… to enable them, give them tools that will help them plan their lives to live well and to be wealthy as well, and have a sustainable, successful life,” she explained.

She added that although the event targets a select audience, it is delivered in a hybrid format, allowing broader participation through MTN’s digital platforms.

“Basically, [we want to] empower people to be better, to be more. It’s not just about providing connectivity to our customers, but adding value to their lives through these platforms,” she said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.