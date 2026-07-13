NADMO delivers relief items to flood victims in Volta Region

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has delivered relief supplies to victims of recent flooding in the Volta Region.
The supplies consisted of 2,000 mattresses, 6,000 mosquito nets, 2,000 five- kilogram bags of rice, 400 bottles of oil, 2,000 rubber bowls, and 2,000 cups.
These items were handed over to NADMO offices in the 12 affected districts for onward distribution to about 54,000 victims.
The floods caused significant damage in the Ketu South Municipality, Keta Municipality, South Tongu District, North Tongu District, Anloga District, Central Tongu District, Ketu North Municipal, Agotime Ziope District, Akatsi North District, Akatsi South District, and Adaklu District.
The Volta Regional NADMO Director, Pascarl Agbagba, described the flooding as severe, noting that floodwaters remain in some homes several days after the disaster.
He expressed sympathy with the victims and urged them to accept the aid offered, assuring them that more support packages are in preparation.
“The WHO and other development partners have approached us to help. We have presented the data to them; once they finish validating it, aid such as cash transfers and additional relief items will be provided, " he stated.
The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, remarked that the floods have paralyzed some communities, with schools, churches, health facilities, farms, and other infrastructure inundated.
He mentioned that mitigation measures, including opening flood gates at Kedzi, have been enacted to facilitate the flow of floodwaters from Keta Lagoon.
He also announced that the government has commenced designing storm drains across the region to create systems capable of holding large volumes of water to “reduce the effects of flooding.”
Mr Gunu commended stakeholders for their efforts in managing the aftermath of the floods and called on corporate entities to assist in alleviating the victims' plight.
The Dean of Volta MMDCEs, Jerry Ameko, appreciated the efforts to mitigate the impacts of the floods on both the victims and the environment, assuring that the relief items would be properly distributed to the intended beneficiaries.
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