Nana Prof. Asante advocates stronger ADR to ease court congestion

Nana Prof. Dr. Susubiribi Krobea Asante, lawyer, constitutional expert and Paramount Chief of Asante-Asokore, has called for the strengthening of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms to decongest the courts, improve access to justice and promote lasting peace.

He said ADR, comprising mediation, arbitration and negotiation, provided quicker, less costly and less adversarial means of resolving disputes while preserving relationships between parties.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Nana Prof. Asante said the growing use of ADR had significantly reduced the number of civil, commercial and family disputes brought before the courts.

He observed that the increasing backlog of cases often resulted in prolonged litigation, high legal costs, and emotional stress for litigants, with some cases taking years to conclude.

“Alternative Dispute Resolution provides disputing parties with the opportunity to reach mutually acceptable solutions through dialogue and compromise without going through lengthy court processes,” he said.

Nana Prof. Asante said an effective ADR system would enable judges and court officials to focus on complex constitutional and other serious cases, thereby improving the efficiency of justice delivery.

He noted that ADR also promoted social cohesion by helping families, communities, and business partners resolve disputes amicably without damaging long-standing relationships.

He said the mechanism was particularly effective in resolving community disputes, where harmony and peaceful coexistence were essential.

Nana Prof. Asante called for intensified public education on ADR, stronger institutional support, and the training of more mediators to improve access to justice and strengthen public confidence in the legal system.

He urged the public to embrace ADR as an effective and affordable dispute resolution mechanism capable of reducing litigation, easing pressure on the courts, and fostering lasting peace in communities.

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