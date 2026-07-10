National clean-up must not end today – Bui Power Authority boss

The Acting Chief Executive of the Bui Power Authority, Kow Eduakwa Sam, has called for sustained community action to keep neighbourhoods clean, saying the national clean-up exercise should become a continuous effort rather than a one-day event.

His comments come as the government rolls out a three-day nationwide cleaning exercise aimed at improving sanitation, clearing choked drains and reducing the risk of flooding following recent heavy rains that claimed lives and destroyed properties in parts of the country.

Speaking during the exercise on Friday, Mr Sam said the Bui Power Authority had joined the national campaign by deploying staff to clean drains and public spaces around its Accra offices, while colleagues at the Authority’s Bui Generation Station were undertaking similar activities within their operational areas.

He noted that the exercise was being carried out simultaneously at the Authority’s facilities in both Accra and Bui.

“As part of this activity, our colleagues at DGS in Bui are also undertaking the same exercise within our premises and around our community, as Bui Power Authority in Accra is doing our activity in Airport residential area, which is close to our office.”

Mr Sam said staff focused on clearing drains and improving water flow to help prevent flooding.

“We clean drains, we clear drainage parts for water to flow,” he said.

He stressed that the Authority intends to work closely with surrounding communities to ensure the gains from the exercise are maintained.

“And after this activity, we seek to collaborate with our neighbours to make sure that our neighbourhood is always clean.”

Mr Sam also indicated that the clean-up exercise would not end with the government’s directive but would become a regular activity for the Authority.

“We thank all of you, and we continue this exercise periodically.”

The government’s three-day national clean-up campaign forms part of broader efforts to improve environmental sanitation and encourage greater public participation in keeping communities clean, especially as authorities seek to minimise the impact of flooding during the rainy season.

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