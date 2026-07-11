NACOC management, staff join nationwide clean-up exercise

Management and staff of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) have joined the National General Clean-Up Exercise, reaffirming the Commission’s commitment to environmental sanitation and civic responsibility.

The exercise was led by the Director-General of NACOC, Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, together with the Commission’s two Deputy Directors-General—Lawyer Alexander Twum-Barimah, in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, and Stephen Yeboah, Deputy Director-General for General Services.

The leadership team, alongside directors and staff, participated in cleaning the surroundings of the NACOC Headquarters and its annex buildings.

The exercise began early on Friday, July 10, as management and staff temporarily left their offices to take part in the nationwide sanitation campaign.

Armed with shovels, brooms, wheelbarrows and Wellington boots, they cleared choked gutters, desilted drains and swept streets around the Commission’s premises.

The active involvement of the Commission’s leadership inspired officers across all ranks, contributing to a successful clean-up exercise.

Beyond the national headquarters in Accra, all NACOC regional commands and border posts simultaneously undertook similar clean-up activities within their respective jurisdictions.

Officers across the country cleared overgrown weeds, collected plastic waste and cleaned public spaces as part of the coordinated national sanitation campaign.

NACOC management stressed that promoting public safety goes beyond combating drug trafficking and related offences, noting that maintaining a clean and healthy environment is equally important to the well-being of citizens.

The Commission also commended officers nationwide for their dedication and professionalism during the exercise, reaffirming its commitment to supporting national development initiatives beyond its core law enforcement mandate.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.