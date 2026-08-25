NDC Upper West Chairman Bunas declares bid for re-election

Upper West Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abdul Rahman Saani, popularly known as Chairman Bunas, has declared his intention to seek re-election.

He made the declaration at the opening of the Regional Youth Wing retreat, held to retool and re-energise the youth following the party’s return to power.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman Bunas said the sacrifices made by the youth while the party was in opposition had paid off.

He said the youth had travelled across communities to campaign for President John Dramani Mahama and communicate the NDC’s message to Ghanaians, contributing to the party’s return to power.

He, however, urged the youth to remain patient and united, stressing the need for them to support one another.

“Let's be patient. Work together. Support each other. Your turn will come one day. Don't rush to get what you want today, today,” he appealed.

On his re-election bid, Chairman Bunas said although democracy allows anyone to contest, he would support colleagues with whom he worked in opposition to retain their positions.

“On the question of regional and national chairmanship, who is seeking retention? I think everybody here knows I will be the first person to support whoever I struggled with to retain. I won't discourage anyone from not contesting. It's a democracy. But whoever I struggled with can be assured that we will support each other to get our retention and move the region and the nation forward,” he stated.

Chairman Bunas also criticised the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing it of creating issues he described as non-existent to divert attention from the NDC government and the public.

He said effective communication would be critical in the coming years because, in his view, the NPP knows the NDC is here to stay. “Communication is very key.

“For the past few days, you have all heard the banter – something that is not there, but they are forcing it to be there. Our opponent knows that we are here,” he said.

According to him, restoring Ghana’s economy after eight years in opposition would require time, careful planning, and collective effort.

“Eight years in opposition, we all saw what NPP did to our economy. So bringing it back on track, it needs time. It needs thinking. It needs togetherness,” he said.

He further claimed that the NPP was concerned that it could remain out of power if President Mahama was given enough time to implement his plans.

“Others may feel that if we give them leeway to go, when are we coming back to power? They have to bring in something that's not there to divert the attention of the NDC, to divert the attention of Ghanaians.”

Chairman Bunas said he was confident the NDC could remain in power for more than 12 years if its members remained united.

“Inshallah, we are going for 12 years in excess. And this cannot be achieved alone. We need to work together. So I urge all of you here to join hands with me,” he declared to cheers from the youth.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.