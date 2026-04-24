NDC Vice Chairman rejects claims ‘Thank You Tour’ is flagbearer campaign for Asiedu Nketia

The National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Sofo Azorka, has dismissed suggestions that the party’s ongoing ‘Thank You Tour’ is a disguised campaign by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia to position himself as a future flagbearer.

Speaking in Wa during the tour, Chief Azorka stated that the national chairman has not used the exercise for self-promotion but rather to address promises made by the NDC ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He emphasised that the tour is intended to thank supporters for their overwhelming votes and reassure them that the party remains committed to fulfilling its social contract with Ghanaians.

“The Chairman is simply thanking the base and restating our commitment to every promise we made. There is nothing untoward about this exercise,” Chief Azorka said.

Over the past few weeks, Mr Asiedu Nketia has undertaken whistle-stop visits to several constituencies nationwide under the ‘Thank You Tour’ banner, drawing attention from political observers.

Some analysts have suggested the tour is aimed at consolidating grassroots support for a future leadership bid—an assertion Chief Azorka firmly rejected.

He also expressed confidence in the current administration, citing what he described as prudent economic management and modest leadership under President John Dramani Mahama. According to him, the NDC remains well-positioned to retain power over the long term.

Chief Azorka further addressed public perceptions about his own conduct, stating that he is humble, abhors injustice, and should not be labelled as violent.

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