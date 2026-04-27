NEIP begins grant disbursement under Adwumawura Programme

Government through the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), has begun disbursing grants to beneficiaries of the 2025 cohort under the Adwumawura Programme.

The initiative aims to support youth entrepreneurship, stimulate business growth, and create jobs nationwide.

Launched to equip young Ghanaians with entrepreneurial skills and resources, the Adwumawura Programme has so far trained and mentored 10,887 beneficiaries across the country.

Participants underwent five weeks of intensive training, followed by six months of structured post-training mentorship to strengthen their business models and operational capacity.

As part of the transition from training to funding, a selection process was introduced to identify high-potential businesses for support.

A Grant Management Committee was set up to oversee the process and ensure transparency, fairness, and merit-based selection.

The committee includes representatives from academia, government institutions, financial agencies, development partners, and the private sector.

After training, beneficiaries submitted detailed business plans outlining their proposed ventures and innovations.

These were subjected to a one-week screening process to assess scalability, job-creation potential, sustainability, and feasibility.

Shortlisted applicants then advanced to a nationwide pitching stage, where they presented their business ideas before the committee for further evaluation and validation.

At the end of the process, 3,212 beneficiaries were selected across all regions of the country to receive grant support.

The commencement of disbursement marks a key milestone in the implementation of the programme and underscores government’s commitment to entrepreneurship, youth employment, and inclusive economic growth.

NEIP says it will continue post-disbursement monitoring and business advisory support to ensure the sustainability and success of beneficiary enterprises.

The agency also urged applicants who were not successful in the 2025 cohort to prepare for the next cycle, noting that the 2026 application portal will be opened soon.

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