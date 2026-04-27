NEIP begins grant disbursement under Adwumawura Programme

Audio By Carbonatix
Government through the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), has begun disbursing grants to beneficiaries of the 2025 cohort under the Adwumawura Programme.
The initiative aims to support youth entrepreneurship, stimulate business growth, and create jobs nationwide.
Launched to equip young Ghanaians with entrepreneurial skills and resources, the Adwumawura Programme has so far trained and mentored 10,887 beneficiaries across the country.
Participants underwent five weeks of intensive training, followed by six months of structured post-training mentorship to strengthen their business models and operational capacity.
As part of the transition from training to funding, a selection process was introduced to identify high-potential businesses for support.
A Grant Management Committee was set up to oversee the process and ensure transparency, fairness, and merit-based selection.
The committee includes representatives from academia, government institutions, financial agencies, development partners, and the private sector.
After training, beneficiaries submitted detailed business plans outlining their proposed ventures and innovations.
These were subjected to a one-week screening process to assess scalability, job-creation potential, sustainability, and feasibility.
Shortlisted applicants then advanced to a nationwide pitching stage, where they presented their business ideas before the committee for further evaluation and validation.
At the end of the process, 3,212 beneficiaries were selected across all regions of the country to receive grant support.
The commencement of disbursement marks a key milestone in the implementation of the programme and underscores government’s commitment to entrepreneurship, youth employment, and inclusive economic growth.
NEIP says it will continue post-disbursement monitoring and business advisory support to ensure the sustainability and success of beneficiary enterprises.
The agency also urged applicants who were not successful in the 2025 cohort to prepare for the next cycle, noting that the 2026 application portal will be opened soon.
Latest Stories
-
BoG set to release 2025 financials on April 30 after clearing regulatory requirements
2 minutes
-
World Cup 2026: The disgrace that still whispers Algeria’s name
2 minutes
-
NEIP begins grant disbursement under Adwumawura Programme
5 minutes
-
Absa Group CEO reaffirms Ghana’s strategic importance during working visit
13 minutes
-
Kwakye Ofosu pledges to support Aburaman SHS with a school bus
16 minutes
-
StarLife Assurance provides GH¢100K insurance cover for SMEGA 2025 Award winners
25 minutes
-
Victor Smith visits Seattle to advance Ghana’s drive for American investment
29 minutes
-
Advertising agencies urged to embrace AI for creativity, global competitiveness
31 minutes
-
The Damang Mines Extraction Licence to E&P: Public policy or bad faith exercise of statutory authority?
31 minutes
-
I didn’t leave my journey to chance; I positioned myself for it — Oheneba Yaw Boamah
32 minutes
-
Ghana moves toward interest-free banking as local lenders seek licences
32 minutes
-
Aflao traditional council urges government to fast-track modern market project
35 minutes
-
See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on Monday, April 27
38 minutes
-
Ghana mineworkers warn local outsourcing rule will cut wages, jobs
41 minutes
-
Motor rider in court for defilement
42 minutes