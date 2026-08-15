Nestlé Ghana launches 3rd edition of Nido Obaatampa Mo Promo

Nestlé Ghana has launched the third edition of its Nido Obaatampa Mo Promo, introducing scholarships and an all-expenses-paid trip to São Tomé and Príncipe among the rewards for consumers.

The launch took place at Bella Africana Beach in Accra on Saturday, August 14, 2026, with the latest edition designed to reward loyal consumers while supporting Ghanaian families.

Speaking at the launch, Development Manager at Nestlé Ghana, Antoinette Appeakorang, said the promotion was primarily aimed at appreciating consumers who have made Nido part of their families over the years.

“Today is very special to us because we are launching another consumer promotion and also because we want to celebrate you, our cherished consumers who have been with us throughout the generations,” she said.

She encouraged both long-time and new Nido consumers to participate in the promotion for the opportunity to win the various rewards.

The Category Manager for Nutrition and Powdered Milks at Nestlé Ghana, Kwabena Adaakwa, said the return of the promotion was the company’s way of expressing gratitude to consumers for their continued loyalty.

He said previous editions had generated significant interest across the country, demonstrating the value consumers placed on opportunities to win meaningful rewards.

According to Mr Adaakwa, the third edition comes with new rewards, including scholarships and an international travel experience.

He said the major difference between the latest edition and previous promotions was the introduction of an all-expenses-paid trip to São Tomé and Príncipe as the grand prize.

“This time, Nido Obaatampa Mo Promo 3.0, we are taking you to São Tomé. That is the grand prize for this year's Nido Obaatampa Mo Promo,” he said.

He explained that São Tomé was selected because of its tropical scenery, beaches and family-friendly attractions, offering winners an international experience relatively close to Ghana.

The winners will have the opportunity to experience the country's beaches, rainforests, waterfalls, nature trails, wildlife and cultural attractions.

Mr Adaakwa said the travel reward was intended to give winning families an experience that would create lasting memories.

“We want our lucky winners to enjoy a truly extraordinary reward worthy of the loyalty of our brand Nido,” he said.

Beyond the travel package, the promotion will also offer scholarships and cash prizes, with Nestlé positioning the initiative as part of its broader support for families and children's development.

Mr Adaakwa said Nido's commitment went beyond nutrition to supporting children's education and helping families deal with some of the financial pressures associated with raising children.

The consumer promotion is being run on specially marked 23-gram Nido packs, with unique codes provided inside the packs for participation. Participants are also eligible for GH¢1 for every three entries.

The Nestlé executive said the promotion was also intended to reinforce Nido's connection with Ghanaian families and highlight the brand's nutritional offering.

He noted that Nido would continue to focus on supporting school-age children and families through both its products and initiatives such as the Obaatampa Mo Promo.

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