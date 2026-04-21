New Asawase Kusasi Chief urges youth to choose peace after predecessor’s killing

Businessman, Peter Arabe, has been formally enskinned as the new Asawase Kusasi Community Chief, and will also serve as the Second-in-Command of the Ashanti Regional Kusasi chiefs with the title "Waziri".

This follows the demise of his predecessor, Abdul-Malik Azenbe, who was shot dead by unknown gunmen in front of his house at Asawase F-Line in July 22, 2025.

Amid cultural displays and fanfare at a vibrant coronation ceremony held at Dumanafo, Mamponteng, Waziri Peter Arabe, in line with the customs and traditions of the Kusasi people, took an oath of allegiance and was duly sworn into office as part of the installation rites.

The event was successfully conducted under the supervision of the Council of Kusasi Chiefs in the Ashanti Region and the President of the Regional Council of Zongo Chiefs.

Waziri Peter Arabe's ascension to the skin was marked by a unifying message, placing the restoration of peace in the Bawku area as well as unity among the Kusasi community in the Ashanti Region at the forefront of his agenda.

While the murder of Abdul-Malik Azenbe has not been formally linked to the ongoing Bawku conflict in the Upper East Region, the killing of such a high-profile traditional leader has sparked speculation, as it took place amidst high tensions between Kusasi and Mamprusi factions.

Addressing the large gathering after his enskinment, he appealed to the Kusasi people, including those living in the Ashanti Region, to desist from any form of action that may trigger further conflict in Bawku.

"We, the Kusasi people residing in the Ashanti Region, ought to place unity and love above all else. In relation to the situation in our hometown of Bawku, I am appealing to the youth to remain calm. The issues have reached a settled level, which requires patience," he said.

Waziri Peter Arabe expressed optimism about the outcome of the Otumfuo-led mediation convened by the Asantehene.

He holds the view that this high-level intervention will lead to a permanent resolution of the difficulties facing Bawku, recognizing the paramount chief of the Kusasi Traditional Area's support of the mediation process.

"Following the release of the report from Otumfuo, Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, who is the Bawku Naba and overlord of the Kusaug Traditional Area, has urged us, the Kusasi people, to allow peace to prevail. Once the King, Otumfuo, has settled the case, the strife needs to end. Therefore, we, the sub-chiefs, have also advised our youth against any further violence. For that reason, if you hear of any violence again in Bawku, do not blame it on the Kusasi people".

In a related development, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Mumuni, the Organiser of the Kusasi Youth in the Ashanti Region, demanded justice for their late Asawase Kusasi Chief.

He explained that the delivery of justice would deter others and prevent anyone who has intentions of committing murder.

"It has come to our attention that the police have taken into custody the individuals suspected of our late chief, Malik Azenbe. Therefore, I am appealing to all Kusasi youth to remain calm and allow the law to take its course. However, we want justice to be served at the end of the trial. Justice being served will act as a warning to others and prevent anyone with murderous intentions. Without justice being served, other individuals will be encouraged to commit more crimes," Rahman Mumuni stated.

He therefore urged all members of the Kusasi community in Asawase and the entire region to remain united and support Waziri Peter Arabe to achieve the objectives of his mandate.

Special Guest of Honour, Naaba Musah Akanbonga, President of the Council of Zongo Chiefs in the Ashanti Region and also the Frafra Chief of Kumasi, underscored how important it is for people of northern Ghana to uphold their cultural practices and stewardship irrespective of where they currently reside.

According to him, a significant number of northerners who have settled in the Ashanti Region are unwilling to assign traditional names to their children and are failing to pass on their native language. He believes this is not the correct path to take.

Waziri Peter Arabe expressed gratitude to the Chiefs and traditional leaders who traveled from far and near to witness and bless the occasion highlighting the pivotal role played by the Zugureana, Naaba Asigere Abuguragu Azoka II.

He also invoked divine blessings and guidance for his tenure and the peace efforts ahead.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.