Nhyira Charities Foundation launches 2026 with Career Guidance & Fair for JHS finalists in Asante Mampong

The Nhyira Charities Foundation (NCF) LBG has officially commenced its 2026 activities with its flagship maiden program, Career Guidance & Fair 2026, held at the Presbyterian Church in Asante Mampong.

The impactful event brought together over a thousand final-year Junior High School (JHS) students preparing to sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), equipping them with essential knowledge and guidance for their academic and career journeys.

The program stands as a reaffirmation of the Foundation’s commitment to empowering young minds through early guidance, practical exposure, and informed decision-making.

NCF emphasised that the initiative is part of a broader vision to build a future where young people are better prepared to contribute meaningfully to their communities and the nation.

Delivering a session on effective Examination preparation, Ms. Vincentia Teye engaged students with practical techniques for studying, managing time, and confidently approaching their final exams.

She encouraged consistency and discipline as critical tools for success in the BECE.

On career pathways, particularly in Science and Engineering, Samuel Addai represented Mr Mahama, President of PUSAG, who guided students on choosing courses aligned with their strengths and future ambitions, while highlighting the growing importance of science and engineering-driven careers in today’s world.

Providing further insight into national development opportunities, Dr. Patrick Essien addressed students on the role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and STEM in driving Ghana’s economic growth.

He urged participants to consider these fields as viable, innovative, and impactful career options.

The event recorded participation from 15 Junior High Schools across Mampong in the Ashanti Region, including St. Monica’s JHS, Mampong S.D.A JHS, St. Andrews College JHS, Church of Christ JHS, Mensah Saahene JHS, Sterling Heights Academy, Methodist JHS, Institute of Daarul Quaran, Mampong M/A Experimental JHS, Unity Junior High School, Messiah Baptist M/A JHS, St. Andrews Prɛtise JHS, St. Paul’s R/C JHS, Nana Adjei Brempong M/A JHS, and Bosofour R/C JHS.

Students and teachers alike praised the initiative for its relevance and impact, noting that the program provided much-needed clarity and motivation at a critical stage in the students’ academic paths.

The Nhyira Charities Foundation LBG reaffirmed its dedication to expanding such initiatives to reach more schools and communities across Ghana, ensuring that young people are equipped with the right tools to succeed.

As these students prepare to transition into secondary school, the Foundation continues to champion the belief that when young minds are guided early and equipped properly, the future becomes brighter not only for individuals but for society as a whole.

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