Nigeria drops terrorism financing charges against ex-Justice Minister

The Nigerian authorities have dropped charges of financing terrorism against a former justice minister and his son.

Abubakar Malami, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2023, now faces a revised charge sheet focused solely on the alleged illegal possession of firearms.

The amended charge states that weapons and live cartridges were recovered from Malami's residence in Birnin Kebbi, north-west Nigeria.

Malami, 58, was seen as one of the most influential figures in the previous administration and is married to Buhari's daughter. He and his son, Abdulaziz, both pleaded not guilty to the amended charge during a court hearing on Wednesday.

The prosecution, led by counsel to the Department of State Services (DSS), Akinlolu Kehinde, informed the court of that the charges had been dropped.

Malami, shaking the hand of former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, was one of the most influential figures in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari (second left)

Defence counsel Shaibu Aruwa confirmed that his clients had received the updated charge and did not object to it being read in court.

Presiding judge Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ruled that the defendants could remain on bail of 500m naira (£260,000; $350,000) each, with their travel documents surrendered to the court.

The case has been adjourned until 26 May for trial.

In a separate case, Malami is also facing money laundering charges alongside his wife and son.

The ex-minister has described his prosecution as politically motivated, saying it is because he has left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and has joined the newly formed African Democratic Congress (ADC), which is positioning itself as the biggest challenger for power.

The cases have drawn significant public attention in Nigeria.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.