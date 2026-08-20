Nigeria reforms helped to avert economic collapse, finance minister says

Audio By Carbonatix
President Bola Tinubu's overhaul of Nigeria's economy, including scrapping a costly fuel subsidy and devaluing the currency, has helped stabilise public finances, lift foreign reserves, and attract investment, Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele said on Wednesday.
Tinubu's 2023 reforms have won backing from investors and international lenders, but for ordinary Nigerians, they have been painful and, at least in the short term, have exacerbated a cost-of-living crisis.
- Oyedele said that subsidy and foreign exchange reforms delivered 15.8 trillion naira ($11.71 billion) in savings from June 2023 to December 2025.
- He also said they boosted total federal resources by 20.4 trillion naira through higher revenues and borrowing.
- The government used the funds to support 30.64 trillion naira in extra spending.
- That included 9.39 trillion naira for wage increases, 9.37 trillion naira to service external debt and 6.5 trillion naira for infrastructure, he said.
- Oyedele said the reforms ended a situation in which 27 states struggled to pay salaries.
- In addition, he said they narrowed the official-parallel market exchange rate gap to under 5% from more than 60%.
- They also helped to check growth in the government's roughly 30 trillion naira Ways and Means debt, as it refers to the money the Central Bank of Nigeria lent directly to the federal government to cover temporary budget shortfalls.
- Nigeria's economic growth is still sluggish. It grew 3.89% year-on-year in the first quarter, down from 4.07% in the final quarter of 2025.
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