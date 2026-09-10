Petra Odubayo sets September 11 for maiden album release

Gospel music minister and worship leader Petra Odubayo will release her maiden studio album, Jesus Revealed, on Friday, 11th September 2026.

Born out of a deep burden to reveal the person, power, love and truth of Jesus Christ to the world, Jesus Revealed is more than an album. It is a declaration and a call to encounter Jesus.

The project captures Petra’s passion for worship, revival, prayer and the revelation of Christ. Through its diverse sounds and deeply spiritual compositions, the album seeks to draw listeners beyond music into a place of worship, encounter, healing and transformation.

Speaking about the project, Petra Odubayo describes Jesus Revealed as a mandate entrusted to her:

“This album is a cry and a charge—to reveal Jesus. In a world searching for answers, we want to point people back to the One who is the answer. Every song carries a piece of this mandate.”

The album follows several impactful releases from Petra, including Count Your Blessings, Mighty Rushing Wind and Jesus Revealed (Healing Wings Anthem), which have helped establish the sound and message behind the upcoming project.

Jesus Revealed also represents an extension of Healing Wings, Petra’s annual divine gathering centred on revealing Jesus through music, the Word and prayer. The album carries that same heartbeat beyond the walls of the gathering, taking its message to listeners across nations.

With a sound that blends contemporary gospel, worship, prophetic expressions and spontaneous moments, Jesus Revealed is crafted for both personal devotion and corporate worship.

The album will be available on major digital streaming platforms from 11th September 2026.

About Petra Odubayo

Petra Odubayo is a Nigerian-born gospel minister and worship leader based in Ghana. Her ministry is centred on revealing Jesus Christ through music, the Word, prayer and divine encounters.

Through her ministry and the annual Healing Wings gathering, Petra continues to carry a mandate to see lives transformed and hearts turned towards Jesus.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.