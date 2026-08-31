Nigeria urges AU action over xenophobic, Afrophobic attacks in South Africa

Nigeria has called on the African Union to take stronger action against what it describes as recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks targeting Africans and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

Speaking on behalf of President Bola Tinubu at the African Union Extraordinary Session in Luanda, Angola, Vice President Kashim Shettima said the attacks undermine African solidarity, unity and peaceful coexistence.

He, however, acknowledged South Africa’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws and recognised the country’s contributions to the continent.

“While recognizing South Africa's sovereign right to impose its immigration laws and acknowledging its contributions to the continent, Nigeria stresses that such attacks undermine African solidarity, unity, and peaceful coexistence and require urgent collective action,” he said.

Mr Shettima called on the AU Assembly to reaffirm its commitment to the safety, protection and dignity of all African nationals.

He also urged the continental body to strengthen efforts to combat xenophobia and Afrophobia and place the matter on the agenda of its upcoming 40th Ordinary Session for consideration and appropriate action.

Nigeria said dialogue, preventive diplomacy and collective action would be essential to advancing African unity and solidarity.

The intervention comes amid continuing concerns over the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa, including Africans from other countries who live and work there.

Nigeria's position seeks to balance South Africa's right to enforce its immigration laws with the broader continental principle of protecting the dignity and safety of African nationals.

Mr Shettima's call places the issue before the AU as a matter requiring continental attention, with Nigeria advocating dialogue and preventive diplomacy rather than confrontation.

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