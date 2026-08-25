NLA says 12% salary offer remains on table, urges striking staff to return to work

Abdul Salam Mohammed, CEO of the NLA.

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) Board and Management have urged members of the Authority’s local staff union to return to work following renewed engagements aimed at resolving a dispute over salaries and income tax adjustments.

The latest position follows a sit-down strike and demonstration by NLA staff on Monday, August 24, over a disagreement concerning the salary increment for 2026 and changes to workers’ net pay following the correction of an income tax anomaly.

In a statement issued on Monday, August 24, the NLA said it had reached a consensus with the local union and other stakeholders to resolve the outstanding issues.

The engagement brought together Labour, Jobs and Employment Relations Minister Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) Chief Executive Officer Dr George Smith Graham, NLA Board Chairman Frederick Amissah, NLA Director-General Mohammed Abdul-Salam and executives of the local union led by the national executives of the Financial, Business and Services Employees Union (FBSEU).

“The Board and Management wish to inform the Local Union, Staff and the Public that, following a meeting with the Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment Relations... and the executives of the local union led by the national executives of the Financial, Business and Services Employees Union (FBSEU), it has reached consensus to resolve all outstanding issues,” the statement said.

12% salary increase

Management said the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission is now amenable to its proposal for a 12% salary increase, rather than the 8% recommendation it had initially made.

The development follows a dispute over the increment for 2026, with the local union initially demanding a 17% increase.

The NLA had previously explained that its 12% offer was influenced by financial constraints arising partly from its decision to settle more than GH¢5 million in historical income tax liabilities owed to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on behalf of staff.

The tax arrears covered salaries between 2016 and 2022 and arose from an incorrect application of income tax.

Management said it entered into an arrangement with the GRA to settle the arrears at no cost to staff, while also correcting the tax treatment going forward.

The adjustment, however, resulted in reductions in employees’ net take-home pay, prompting the union to demand a higher salary increase to cushion the impact.

The FWSC had earlier advised the NLA to grant an 8% salary increase based on the Authority’s financial capacity. Management subsequently proposed 12%, while the union maintained its demand for 17%.

Union urged to return to work

The NLA said the latest discussions with the union and the FWSC would also address the gaps arising from the changes to the income tax composition of staff salaries.

“Management, the Union and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission will further address the gaps created by the income tax compositions,” the statement said. Read Also: NLA urges local union to halt strike, return to negotiation table over pay dispute

Management therefore appealed to staff to suspend the industrial action and resume their duties while the outstanding issues are resolved.

“Management therefore entreats all Staff to remain calm and return to their duties while these issues are resolved and industrial harmony is ensured,” it said.

The latest statement comes a day after the union commenced its sit-down strike and demonstration after declaring a deadlock in negotiations with management.

The union had earlier referred the dispute to the National Labour Commission (NLC) after rejecting the 12% offer.

The NLA said it remains committed to resolving the dispute and maintaining industrial harmony while continuing to fulfil its mandate of generating revenue for national development.

“The NLA remains committed to its mandate to generate revenue for national development and to provide moments of hope and excitement for its patrons,” the statement added.

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