No-Fee Stress Policy: 58,528 students reimbursed, SLTF confirms ongoing payments

The Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has assured students that reimbursements under the government’s no-fee stress policy are ongoing, with tens of thousands of beneficiaries already paid.

The Director of Disbursement at the SLTF, John Abbew Nkrumah, said a total of 58,528 students in public and technical universities have so far received their reimbursements as part of the ongoing disbursement process for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News on Tuesday, May 12, he explained that the payment process is being implemented in phases under a hybrid disbursement system designed to ensure that different categories of tertiary institutions are paid in line with agreed procedures involving stakeholders.

Mr Nkrumah noted that students in colleges of education and agricultural colleges have largely had their fees paid directly to their institutions, with about 95 per cent of beneficiaries in that category already covered.

He further explained that for students in public and technical universities, reimbursements are being paid directly to students after they have paid their fees to their respective institutions, following consultations with school authorities.

He added that the Fund is currently working to clear outstanding payments, while urging students who have not yet received their funds to verify whether their institutions have uploaded and validated their details on the no-fee stress portal.

The assurances come amid concerns from some Level 100 students under the 2025/2026 beneficiary batch, who say delays in reimbursement are causing financial strain on them and their families, with some reportedly taking loans in anticipation of the refunds.

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