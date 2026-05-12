Wrong Ghana Card details causing delays in ‘No-Fees-Stress’ reimbursements — SLTF

The Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has attributed delays in the reimbursement of fees under the government’s 2026 “No-Fees-Stress” policy to errors involving Ghana Card verification numbers submitted by some students.

The Director of Disbursement at the SLTF, John Abbew Nkrumah, said the system detected discrepancies during verification after some Level 100 students reportedly submitted incorrect Ghana Card details when registering with their respective tertiary institutions.

He explained that mismatches identified during cross-checks prevented the fund from safely processing reimbursements for affected applicants.

According to him, some students provided incorrect Ghana Card numbers, while in other cases, institutions failed to properly validate the details submitted, resulting in inconsistencies during verification.

He added that where applicants receive notifications indicating that their details have not been uploaded, they are advised to contact their institutions to ensure the necessary corrections are made. He further noted that cases marked as “pending disbursement” are expected to be processed in due course.

Mr Nkrumah also urged students experiencing delays to verify their information on the SLTF portal to confirm whether their details have been correctly captured.

He assured that affected students would receive their refunds once the errors relating to their Ghana Card information are rectified.

His explanation follows concerns raised by some first-year students who say they have yet to receive refunds for academic fees paid at the beginning of the academic year, despite successfully applying for the policy.

READ ALSO: Level 100 students raise concerns over delayed ‘No-Fees-Stress’ refunds

The initiative is aimed at easing the financial burden on students in public tertiary institutions through reimbursement of approved fees via a designated online platform.

Meanwhile, Mr Nkrumah disclosed that 58,528 students in public and technical universities have so far received their reimbursements under the ongoing 2025/2026 academic year disbursement process.

READ ALSO: No-Fee Stress Policy: 58,528 students reimbursed, SLTF confirms ongoing payments

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