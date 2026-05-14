NO POVERTY AGENDA: BRAC Ghana launches women, youth empowerment drive to support SDGs

Ghana’s efforts toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal One, ending poverty in all its forms, have received renewed support as development organisation BRAC International officially launched its expanded operations in Ghana on Wednesday, May 13, with a renewed focus on empowering women and young people across the country.

The organisation says expanding economic opportunities, reducing inequality, and improving access to sustainable livelihoods remain central to its mission in Ghana and across Africa.

Speaking at the launch and stakeholder engagement on development and inclusion, Executive Director at BRAC International Shameran Abed, stressed that sustainable development cannot be achieved without deliberate investments in women and youth.

According to him, many African countries continue to grapple with rising youth unemployment, poverty, and limited economic opportunities, particularly among vulnerable populations.

“Expanding opportunities for women and young people remains central to achieving sustainable development. Across the continent, too many young people are struggling to transition into decent and sustainable jobs. If we are serious about achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, then we must intentionally invest in women, youth, and underserved communities.”

He added that poverty reduction efforts must go beyond policy conversations and translate into practical interventions that directly improve livelihoods.

“We believe communities already have the potential to transform their own futures. What organisations like BRAC seek to do is create the opportunities, support systems, and access people need to thrive economically and socially," he noted.

In Ghana, BRAC says its flagship social development programme, Accelerating Impact for Young Women, is designed to help women and young people gain practical skills, improve access to financial opportunities, and build sustainable sources of income.

The Country Director for BRAC Ghana, Jamilatu Mashood, explained that although Ghana faces several development challenges, strategic partnerships and targeted interventions can help drive long-term solutions.

“Ghana’s development challenges are complex, but they are solvable. Through strong partnerships and targeted interventions, we can create opportunities that improve livelihoods and support inclusive growth, especially for women and young people.”

She noted that the organisation is prioritising programmes that improve financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, skills development, and social empowerment among women and youth.

“Our Accelerating Impact for Young Women programme, which we implement in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, is focused on ensuring women and young people are equipped with practical skills, financial access, and opportunities that will allow them to build sustainable livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to national development," she added.

Over the years, BRAC International has implemented several interventions in underserved communities in Africa, focusing on poverty reduction, education, agriculture, financial empowerment, and youth development.

The organisation has supported women-led businesses through microfinance initiatives, trained young people in employable and entrepreneurial skills, and worked with local communities to strengthen economic resilience.

BRAC International has also supported adolescent girls and young women through mentorship, life skills training, and economic empowerment programmes aimed at reducing vulnerability and creating pathways to decent work.

Officials of the organisation say empowering women economically has a direct impact on households and communities, improving education, healthcare, and overall living conditions.

The organisation believes stronger collaboration between government, development partners, and the private sector will be critical to accelerating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal One on ending poverty and Goal Five on gender equality.

BRAC International says its continued investments in women and youth empowerment reflect its broader commitment to supporting inclusive and sustainable development in Ghana.

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