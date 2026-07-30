Nominations open for maiden International Book Writers Awards 2026, grand ceremony set for Nov 14 in Madrid

The International Writers Training Centre (IWTC), organisers of the International Book Writers Awards (IBWA), has opened nominations for the 2026 edition of the awards, which will culminate in a grand ceremony on November 14, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.

According to Ralph Antwi, author and Founder & President of IWTC, the nominations window will open on 1st August 1, and close on 31st August, 2026

The International Book Writers Awards, which is open to writers across the globe, aims to bring together authors and lovers of books to celebrate excellence and honour trans-generational impact.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Author Ralph noted that prospective awardees have the flexibility to choose their own nomination forms, while publishers, literary agents, family members, colleagues, and admirers can also select forms on behalf of writers they wish to nominate.

There are various competitive categories for this maiden edition, including but not limited to the following:

Best Fiction Writer of the Year Best Non-Fiction Writer of the Year Best Poetry Book / Poet of the Year Best Children's Book Author of the Year Best Emerging / Debut Writer of the Year Best African Writer of the Year Best European Writer of the Year Best Asian Writer of the Year Best Inspirational / Self-Help Author Best Educational / Academic Author Lifetime Achievement in Literature Readers' Choice - Most Impactful Book of the Year

Each nominee is eligible to enter one or more categories where applicable.

Author Ralph further disclosed that there will be a special pre-launch ceremony for the Awards, to be held in Spain. The date and venue for the pre-launch will be announced in due course.

"The International Book Writers Awards is not just an award scheme; it is a global platform to give writers the recognition they truly deserve. Madrid was chosen as host city for the maiden edition because of its rich literary history and global appeal," the organisers stated.

Nomination forms will be available online via the official website www.rainfoundations.org.

For inquiries, sponsorship, and partnership, interested persons are advised to contact the IBWA Secretariat via its official email ibwa.honor@gmail.com

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