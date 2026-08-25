NPP backs Afenyo-Markin’s push for answers over alleged GoldBod losses

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it fully supports Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin in the push for answers over the reported GH¢22 billion GoldBod losses.

This comes following days of accusations and counter-accusations between the minority and CEO of Goldbod, Sammy Gyamfi, over who bears responsibility for the loss.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, August 25, NPP National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye said the party stands firmly behind the Minority Caucus and supports its efforts to obtain a full and transparent account of the reported losses.

“We are fully behind the Minority. On behalf of the entire New Patriotic Party, there is no confusion anywhere. We are fully behind the mighty Minority,” he said.

Nana Boakye said the NPP's support extends to every member of the Minority Caucus, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, as they pursue the matter in Parliament.

“The New Patriotic Party stands fully, completely, and unreservedly behind our mighty Minority Caucus in Parliament, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin,” he said.

According to Nana Boakye, the party supports the questions being raised by the minority, as well as its demand for accountability from the state institution at the centre of the matter.

“We wholeheartedly support each member of our Minority Caucus in this struggle,” he said.

“We back their questions, we back their scrutiny, we back their demand for a full, transparent account of how a state institution charged with buying and protecting Ghana's gold ended up presiding over such huge losses of this magnitude.”

He said the issue should not be treated simply as a matter of political rivalry, insisting that accountability for public resources was a national responsibility.

“This is not partisan politics. This is a national duty,” Mr Nana Boakye said.

The NPP National Organiser said the party would continue to support the minority's efforts until all the questions surrounding the matter had been answered.

“Whoever governs this country is answerable to the people who elected them. They are answerable to every dollar of the people's money that passes through their hands,” he said.

He stressed that the party would not withdraw its support for the minority.

“We are not backing off, not now, not tomorrow, not until every question is answered in full and in public and under proper scrutiny,” he said.

Nana Boakye also called on the minority leader and members of the caucus to use every available parliamentary mechanism to pursue the matter.

“We also say this to the minority leader and every member of the caucus. Use every relevant law in the books, every question on the floor of Parliament, every committee hearing, every request for documents, every order paper, every point of order,” he said.

He further urged the minority to make full use of the tools provided under Parliament's Standing Orders.

“Utilise every relevant tool provided by the Standing Orders in our Parliament with confidence,” he added.

According to him, Parliament's role is to serve the interests of the Ghanaian people and ensure that public institutions are subjected to the necessary scrutiny.

“The Parliament belongs to the people of Ghana, not to the convenience of whoever is in the office,” he said.

Nana Boakye also urged the minority to take its campaign for answers beyond the walls of Parliament and engage the Ghanaian public.

“Fight for the people of Ghana in the court of public opinion as well. Fight until the Ghanaian people receive all the answers they deserve,” he said.

He said the NPP would remain vigilant as the minority continues its efforts. “In writing and the oath, if necessary, the New Patriotic Party remains vigilant. Our Minority Caucus will not look away,” he said.

He also called on Ghanaians to take an active interest in the matter and demand accountability, urging the public not to remain silent or look away as the Minority pursues answers over the reported GH¢22 billion losses.

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