NPP supporters gather at EOCO headquarters demanding release of Miracles Aboagye

Supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) gathered outside the headquarters of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Accra on Monday, July 13 to demand the immediate release of the party's communications team member and spokesperson for former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

The protest follows reports that Aboagye was arrested on Saturday at the Kotoka International Airport by officers of EOCO, with the assistance of personnel from the Ghana Immigration Service.

According to the NPP, the circumstances surrounding the arrest remain unclear, with the party alleging that the investigative agencies have yet to disclose the reasons for his detention.

The party also claims that Aboagye has been denied access to his legal representatives since his arrest, an allegation that has not been publicly addressed by EOCO or the Ghana Immigration Service.

The issue has heightened tensions between the opposition party and the state investigative bodies, prompting scores of NPP supporters to converge on the EOCO headquarters in solidarity with the party official and to press for his immediate release.

The NPP first raised the matter publicly through its General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, who disclosed the arrest in a Facebook post on Sunday, 12 July 2026.

In the statement, Kodua alleged that officers of EOCO, acting with the assistance of officials from the Ghana Immigration Service, arrested Aboagye and called for his immediate release.

Since then, senior party members and supporters have intensified calls for EOCO to explain the basis of the arrest and ensure that Aboagye's legal rights are respected.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.