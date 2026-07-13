NPP’s Salam Mustapha slams EOCO over the arrest of Miracles Aboagye

The National Youth Organiser of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has criticised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) over the arrest of the party's communications team member, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, accusing the agency of acting under political influence.

Supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) gathered outside the headquarters of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Monday, July 13, to demand the immediate release of the party's communications team member and spokesperson for former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The protest followed reports that Mr Aboagye was arrested on Saturday at the Accra International Airport by officers of EOCO with the assistance of personnel from the Ghana Immigration Service.

Speaking to the media, Mr Mustapha questioned the management of EOCO and accused the office of operating on the directives of higher authorities.

"When you go into the offices right now and ask them anything, they will tell you, 'Order from above,'" he alleged.

He also criticised EOCO executive director, Raymond Archer, claiming the agency could not respond to matters affecting the liberty of citizens without his presence.

"They will tell you that Raymond is not there. So Raymond goes to sleep, and when he feels like coming to work, before he comes to work, somebody's freedom and liberty are at stake," he said.

He questioned whether such a situation reflected the country's democratic values.

"Is that the kind of democracy we are building in this country?" he asked.

"If the NDC loses an election today, when he's going home, is he going to take the whole EOCO building to his house?" he asked.

"Then he should take EOCO and take it to his house the day the NDC loses an election," he added.

He then described the situation as unacceptable.

"This nonsense has just gone beyond comprehension. It's become too much."

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