Oxford Summit: Youth development must be treated with urgency, not an afterthought – NYA CEO Osman Ayariga

The CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Abdulai Ayariga, has called for urgent global action on youth development.

He stressed that it must be treated as a core governance priority rather than an afterthought.

He made the remarks during a panel discussion at the Commonwealth Youth Development Summit, organised by the Commonwealth Youth Council at the University of Oxford.

Mr. Ayariga explained that Ghana’s approach to youth development is anchored in its National Youth Policy principle: “Benefit for youth, involve youth — together for a prosperous future.”

He emphasised that this is not a slogan, but a governance philosophy that shapes policy design, institutional structures, and programme delivery in Ghana.

According to him, inclusion must be deliberately built into systems at every level, rather than treated as an optional add-on.

Outlining Ghana’s model, he noted that youth inclusion has been institutionalised through leadership representation and participatory governance structures.

He highlighted that marginalised groups, including persons with disabilities, are actively involved in decision-making processes within youth governance structures.

He cited the representation of persons with disabilities in leadership roles at the NYA, explaining that such appointments ensure lived experiences directly shape policy and programme delivery.

He also noted that representatives of marginalised youth groups serve on district and regional youth committees and on the governing boards of youth institutions, thereby strengthening accountability and oversight.

Mr Ayariga further explained that Ghana has moved beyond consultation to intentional programme design, ensuring inclusion is embedded from the outset.

He referenced flagship interventions such as the National Apprenticeship Programme and the Adwumawura Programme, which include quota systems for marginalised youth, targeted outreach strategies, and pre-implementation consultations with disabled youth, rural youth, displaced populations, and refugees.

He stressed that these consultations are not symbolic but directly influence programme structure and implementation.

To ensure sustainability, he said Ghana is building permanent structures for youth participation.

These include platforms such as the Ghana Network of Youth with Disabilities, which serves as a national advocacy and coordination body.

He also disclosed ongoing efforts to establish a structured platform for refugee youth to strengthen their participation in national development processes.

Mr Ayariga urged countries across the Commonwealth to adopt three key approaches: shift from participation to co-decision-making, in which young people actively influence decisions; integrate inclusion into programme design from the outset; and institutionalise youth engagement through permanent governance structures.

He emphasised that meaningful youth development is not just about expanding access, but about redistributing voice, power, and opportunity.

“Youth development must be treated with urgency and not as an afterthought,” he reiterated, calling for stronger global commitment to youth inclusion as a driver of sustainable development.

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