Passenger rail services resume on Kojokrom–Takoradi line after a 2-year break

Audio By Carbonatix
After nearly two years of silence, the sound of trains is back, bringing excitement, relief, and renewed hope to residents along the Kojokrom–Sekondi–Takoradi corridor in the Western region.
The passenger rail services on the 15km line officially resumed today, Friday, April 24, 2026, marking a major step in restoring convenient and affordable transport in the Sekondi-Takoradi enclave.
The relaunch, led by the CEO of the Ghana Railway Development Authority, Dr Frederick Appoh, together with Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe and other dignitaries, follows months of rehabilitation works under the government’s reset agenda spearheaded by President John Dramani Mahama.
Dr Appoh says the revived service is expected to ease movement, boost local economic activity, and reconnect communities.
For commuters and traders, the relaunch is more than just the return of a train.
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